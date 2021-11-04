MPISD – News

Grants 2021 Bible Flores: Sandy Bible presents a grant for robotics to Tara Flores at Wallace Middle School.

Grants 2021 Bowen Ramirez: Charla Bowen presents Claudia Ramirez with flexible seating for her classroom at Sims Elementary School.

Grants 2021 Lowry Sanchez: Brad Lowry presents Sonia Sanchez with a grant for dual language science materials at Wallace Middle School.

Grants 2021 Goates Baker: Vikki Goates presents Elizabeth Baker with a grant for a sensory pathway in the hallway at Corprew Elementary School.

Grants 2021 Jackson Perez: Crystal Jackson presents Carmelita Perez with a grant for flexible seating in her classroom at Brice Elementary.

MPISD Foundation awards educator grants

MPISD celebrated “Grant Day” on Oct 29 with a great deal of excitement and fanfare provided by the MPHS Goin’ Gold Band and Varsity Cheer squad members.

The MPISD Education Foundation proudly awarded $59,501.61 to 32 individual staff members on seven different campuses, as well as two large campus grants.

Fall 2021 grant recipients and their funded projects are:

Annie Sims Elementary School ($5,791.44):

Adriana Mata Sanchez (Kinder Dual Language) for flexible seating and Spanish literacy materials

Jeremiah Soria (Life skills-Special Ed) for an interactive projector for his classroom

Kennedy Moore (2nd grade) for reading resources for her classroom; Karen Fox (4th grade) for chapter books for classroom library; and Claudia Ramirez (3rd grade bilingual) for flexible seating.

Frances Corprew Elementary School ($9,902.32):

Vicki Brown Lee (Dyslexia) for dry erase activity tables for the Dyslexia program

Penny Newton (Art) for supplies for Art class

Kristy McCollum (Reading /Math Inclusion) learned to read a book set for flexible seating and Kindergarten.

Jessica Williams (2nd grade) for games and activities for her classroom

Amanda Phillips (1st grade) for games to enhance math teaching

Karen Crooks (PE) for PE equipment

Ashley Sterrett (Music) for Xylophones for music class

Whitley Hamilton (1st-grade Bilingual) for games and activities to enhance learning

Emily Barnett (SLP) for speech and language resources to better support Spanish Speakers; Aracely Sanchez (SLP-A) for expressive language resources for speech therapy

Elizabeth Baker (Self-contained Special Ed.) installed a sensory pathway in the hallway to facilitate transitions for students with sensory challenges.

E.C. Brice Elementary School ($3,968.57):

Jamie King (GT/Robotics/Chess) for new robots for Brice robotics

Carmelita Perez (3rd-grade Dual Language) for flexible seating

Jamie Carr (Resource Math/ELA-Special Ed) for hands-on educational resources for Sp. Ed. Classroom

Crystalla Anderson (Special Ed) for flexible seating, headphones, lap desks, and fidget items for her special-ed. Class.

Vivian Fowler Elementary School ($125.55):

Rachel Cole Vera (SLP) for Speech and Language Screener Quick Take Along with kit.

P.E. Wallace Middle School ($6,921.03):

Yesenia Jaimes for a new camera for Yearbook club

Tara Flores (Robotics club) for the newest type of robots being used now in competitions (VEX)

Stefen Harmon (Dance) to install mirrors in the dance room

Allie Thompson (Life Skills-Special Ed.) for hands-on learning centers

Sonia Sanchez (5th-grade Dual Language Science) for science materials for Dual language classroom

Arely Nava (5th-grade Dual Language Science) for science materials for Dual language classroom

Dana Armstrong (6th grade English Language Arts) for flex space for the classroom; Jennifer Griner (Self-contained Special Ed.) for flexible seating and kinetic sand.

Mount Pleasant Junior High School ($2,911.73):

Jared Erickstad (7th grade Texas History) for flexible seating and Allison Caddel (Yearbook) for a new camera for the yearbook team and materials for the bulletin boards for students to highlight campus events

Mount Pleasant High School ($380.97):

Doug Little (Resource Math-Special Ed) for graphing calculators

They awarded campus grants to Annie Sims Elementary School: $14,500 to install a multi-purpose fitness track on the playground and Mt. Pleasant Junior High: $15,000 to purchase technology to implement a video production program at MPJH and to re-design the library at MPJH.

“We are so thankful to the MPISD Foundation for again presenting grants to our staff members,” said MPISD Superintendent of Schools, Judd Marshall. “These funds will allow our teachers to do things that will benefit our students that would not be possible without Foundation assistance as they fall outside the budgets for our campuses. These supplemental funds will help us enrich the learning experiences of our students. I am also very thankful to all our employees and community members who have donated to the Foundation. Without them, these grants would not be possible.”

“The Foundation Grant Patrol toured different MPISD campuses on Oct 29 to surprise the grant recipients with news of their funded projects,” said Mariela Crockett, MPISD Foundation Executive Director. “This fall, the Foundation awarded $30,001.61 to 32 applicants throughout the District. The Foundation also awarded two campus grants; one to Annie Sims for $14,500 to install a multi-purpose fitness track on campus and one to MPJH for $15,000 for a library re-design and purchase of video production equipment. It brings the total funds awarded this fall to $59,501.61! The Foundation has awarded over $400,000 in grants to MPISD teachers and administrators in our six years of operation. We could not have accomplished so much without the support from MPISD staff members and the Mount Pleasant community, and we are very grateful for that support.”

Anyone interested in donating funds to the MPISD Foundation should contact Crockett at 903-575-2000.