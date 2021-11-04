cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
RPM Staffing Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Mid America Pet Food Header

PHS Staff Member Receives Community Connector Award

PHS staff member receives Community Connector Award presented by Dave Campbell and Suddenlink Photo taken by PHS Students Michelle Wilson Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Also, Suddenlink spotlighted Paris High School as one- of-fifteen schools in the state, being recognized with the Community Connection School of the Week Award and honored recipient of the Community Connector Award, Nancy Morgan. Nancy was selected to receive this nomination for her hard work, dedication, and service to the Wildcats community. As a part of this recognition, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Suddenlink presented Nancy with a commemorative football. They will make a $250 donation back to the Wildcats program in her name.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     