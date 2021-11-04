PHS staff member receives Community Connector Award presented by Dave Campbell and Suddenlink Photo taken by PHS Students Michelle Wilson Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Also, Suddenlink spotlighted Paris High School as one- of-fifteen schools in the state, being recognized with the Community Connection School of the Week Award and honored recipient of the Community Connector Award, Nancy Morgan. Nancy was selected to receive this nomination for her hard work, dedication, and service to the Wildcats community. As a part of this recognition, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Suddenlink presented Nancy with a commemorative football. They will make a $250 donation back to the Wildcats program in her name.