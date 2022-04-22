MPISD – News



Commercial Wiring Exhibit L-R: Carlos Valdez, Eric Perez, Sahir Ramirez, Gabriel Acuna, Jr.

Innovative Job Exhibit L-R: Amelin Cardenas, Christopher Bello

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Electrical students bring home ribbons from state

The MPHS Electrical students competed at the SkillsUSA State contest in Corpus Christi on March 30–April 4, 2022. In both the Commercial Wiring Exhibit category and the Innovative Job Exhibit category, the students received Superior Blue ribbons. The MPHS Electrical program is directed by Tim Davis.