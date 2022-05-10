MPISD – News

The Mount Pleasant High School Class of 2022 Top 10% Honor Graduates

MPHS recognizes Top 10% Honor Graduates

Thirty-five Mount Pleasant High School seniors were honored at a formal recognition dinner on Thursday, May 5, at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center. These 35 represent the top 10% of the MPHS Class of 2022. Each student was introduced and given their Honor Graduate cord and tassel. They were also able to honor their most influential teacher.

Connelly Cowan- Connelly Cowan is the 2022 MPHS Valedictorian. She is the daughter of Collin and Kelly Cowan. She will attend Georgetown University in Washington D.C. to study at the Walsh School of Foreign Service. Connelly honored Jennifer Tolson, her dual credit English teacher of two years.

Taylor Hubbs- Taylor Hubbs is the 2022 MPHS Salutatorian. She is the daughter of Brandon Hubbs and Angelia Morris. She plans to attend Texas A&M University and become an orthopedic or plastic surgeon. She honored Angela Priefert, her 10th Grade English teacher, and UIL Lit Crit coach.

Top 10% Honor Graduates (listed alphabetically)

Odalys Adame- Odalys is the daughter of Pablo and Elvira Adame. She plans to attend NTCC for two years and then transfer to UT-Dallas to major in computer science. She honored Leanne Blalock, her U.S. History teacher, and UIL Social Studies coach.

Delaila Aleman- Delaila is the daughter of Gilbert and Edi Aleman. She will attend Stephen F. Austin to major in Biology on a pre-dental track with hopes of becoming a dentist. She honored Edi Aleman, her mom, and a special education paraprofessional.

Aachal Amin- Aachal is the daughter of Manish and Deepa Amin. She will be attending UT-Arlington to major in Psychology, and she honored Jamey Sterrett, her band, and the jazz band director.

Rossy Banegas- Rossy is the daughter of Roberto and Rosa Banegas. She will attend UT Arlington and major in architecture. In addition, she honored Maryna Otero, her Spanish teacher of three years.

Nevaeh Bardwell- Neveah is the daughter of Terry Smith and Clair Bardwell. Nevaeh plans to attend the McCombs Business School at the University of Texas to pursue a B.B.A. She honored Erica Davidson, her 8th-grade dance teacher from Mt. Pleasant Junior High School.

Lainy Blackstone- Lainy is the daughter of Josh and Crissie Blackstone. Lainy will attend NTCC and then transfer to a four-year university to obtain a degree in pharmacology. She honored Gina Crouch, her English 3 and 4 teacher.

Michelle Calderon- Michelle is the daughter of Isidro and Maria Calderon. Michelle plans to attend the NTCC honors program to study criminal justice and criminology and transfer to a four-year college. She honored Enrique Martinez, her dual credit government and economics teacher.

Nic Chappell- Nic is the son of Henry and Lyndee Chappell. He will attend Louisiana Christian University, where he will play football and major in finance. He honored Cody Russell, his geometry teacher.

Parker Colley- Parker is the son of David and D’Ann Colley. Parker plans to attend the McCombs School of Business at UT Austin. He honored Tania Lugo, his 7th and 8th-grade art teacher from Mt. Pleasant Junior High School.

Ruby Ferretiz- Ruby is the daughter of Martin and Elida Ferretiz. Ruby will attend NTCC for her pre-BSN and then transfer to the University of Texas. She honored Karen Luckett, her band director of four years.

Jenny Flores- Jenny is the daughter of Yeny Flores. Jenny plans to attend NTCC to obtain her autobody repair tech certificate and an associate’s degree in automotive technology. Jenny honored Elizabeth Bailey, her law enforcement teacher.

Karigan Fox- Karigan is the daughter of Jimmy Jay and Karen Fox. She plans to attend the University of Arkansas and major in pre-dentistry. Karigan honored Jeannie Pat Jaggers, her aunt and 2nd-grade teacher from Annie Sims Elementary.

Jackelin Gomez- Jackelin is the daughter of Miguel Gomez and Natalia Sanchez. She plans to attend Texas State University and major in finance. Jackelin honored Rene Gonzalez, her algebra I teacher.

Hannah Harvill- Hannah is the daughter of Johnny and Shannon Harvill. She plans to attend Texas A&M and major in veterinary science. Hannah honored Meagan Raine, her animal science teacher.

Mary Kait Heeren- Mary Kait is the daughter of Candace and Brian Heeren. She plans to attend the Stephen F. Austin Honors Program and major in data analytics and minor in dance. Mary Kait honored Candace Heeren, her mom and 2nd-grade teacher from Brice Elementary.

Mackenzie Lide- Mackenzie is the daughter of Michael and Jennifer Lide. Mackenzie will be attending the University of Texas at Austin to major in journalism. In addition, she honored Lindy Merriman, her 9th-grade English teacher.

Leslie Mayo- Leslie is the daughter of Daniel and Lupe Mayo. She will attend NTCC for her associate’s degree in medical laboratory science, transferring to UTMB to obtain a doctorate in epidemiology. Leslie honored Ann Jenkins, her calculus teacher.

Katherine Ochoa- Katie is the daughter of Raul and Shae Ochoa. Katie will attend the University of Oklahoma and major in biology on a pre-med track. In addition, she honored Bryan Trickey, her track and cross country coach of five years.

Luiz Olvera- Luiz is the son of Jose Fernando Olvera and Maria Lopez. After high school, Luiz will attend NTCC. He honored Leanne Blalock, his UIL Social Studies Coach.

Juliana Perez- Juliana is the daughter of Neli De Leon and Genavo Perez. Juliana plans to attend UT Tyler to study psychology. She honored Erica Davidson, her 7th and 8th-grade dance teacher from Mt. Pleasant Junior High School.

Neida Perez- Neida is the daughter of Luciano and Maria Perez. Neida plans to attend NTCC and transfer to UT Tyler to become a nurse practitioner. She honored Angie Ayers, her health science teacher of two years.

Abril Ramirez- Abril is the daughter of Hector and Maria Estela Ramirez. Abril will attend East Texas Baptist University and major in music education, and she honored Amy Kessler, her music and choir teacher.

Rachel Rodriguez- Rachel is the daughter of Juan and Lorvama Rodriguez. Rachel plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in nursing. She honored Jennifer Rivera, her third-grade teacher from Vivian Fowler Elementary.

Guillermo Sanchez-Medina- Guillermo is the son of Efrain Sanchez and Veronica Medina. He plans to attend UT Arlington to major in finance, and he honored Hugo Uribe, one of his soccer coaches.

Johnathan Sandate- Johnathan is the son of Patricio and Eulogia Sandate. Johnathan will attend the University of Texas and major in government and political science with plans to enter law school. He honored Lisa Escobar, his 4th-grade teacher from Fowler Elementary.

Brady Sisk- Brady is the son of Keith Sisk and Karen Lawrence. Brady plans to attend Baylor University and major in business finance. He honored Angela Priefert, his 10th-grade English teacher.

Sam Sloan- Sam is the son of Stuart and Mistie Sloan. He plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in business. Sam honored Mistie Sloan, his mom and kindergarten teacher at Brice Elementary.

Jonathan Tepetate- Jonathan is the son of Felix Tepetate and Marcela Perez. Jonathan will attend NTCC to complete his basics and transfer to the University of Texas to earn a degree in nursing. In addition, he honored Christian Gomez, his color guard director.

Keller Thompson- Keller is the son of Kenny and Delann Thompson. He plans to attend college, play baseball, and major in pediatric dentistry. Keller honored Darlene Greenlee, his 5th grade English teacher.

Esteban Trejo- Esteban is the son of Leonor and Silverio Trejo. Esteban plans to attend Texas A&M. He honored Larry Russell, his Physics teacher, and UIL Science coach.

Matthew Tucker- Matthew is the son of Michael and Melissa Tucker. Matthew will attend Texas A&M. He honored Meghan Stringer, his freshman English teacher.

Micah Tucker- Micah is the son of Michael and Melissa Tucker. Micah plans to attend Texas A&M. He honored Jovanna Young, his AP Biology teacher.

Anna Claire Wall- Anna Claire is the daughter of Trent and Rosalyn Wall. Anna Claire plans to attend the University of Arkansas and major in interior design. She honored Karissa Lopez, her cheer coach.

Front L to R: Monserrat Rivero Sanchez, Abril Ramirez, Rheagan Lopez

2nd row L to R: Grelyn Goolsby, Michelle Calderon, Rossy Banegas

3rd row L to R: Mackenzie Lide, Mary Kait Heeren, Neida Perez

4th row L to R: Jonathan Tepetate, Parker Colley, Tommy Arredondo, Kyle Cates

Mount Pleasant High School seniors named Texas Scholars .

Thirteen Mount Pleasant High School seniors were recently named Texas Scholars by MPHS Administration.

To be named a Texas Scholar, students must earn at least one performance acknowledgment and earn eight hours of community service for each year in high school for 32 hours. These hours cannot be the same as hours done for other organizations like NHS, NTHS, or StuCo.

Earning Texas Scholar designation were Tommy Arredondo, Rossy Banegas, Michelle Calderon, Kyle Cates, Parker Colley, Grelyn Goolsby, Mary Kait Heeren, Mackenzie Lide, Rheagan Lopez, Neida Perez, Abril Ramirez, Monserrat Rivero, and Jonathan Tepetate.

MPHS Tiger Dolls select new Officers and Sergeants

The MPHS Tiger Dolls held tryouts for Officer and Sergeant positions on Friday, May 6, in the Tiger Doll room at Mount Pleasant High School.

The Tiger Doll Officers for the 2022-2023 school year are Captain Chloe Carter, First Lieutenant Anna Kate Fisher, Senior Lieutenant Madison Craig, Senior Lieutenant Madeline Plascencia, and Junior Lieutenant Genevieve Rubio. In addition, new Sergeants include Bri Sanchez (Head Sergeant), Jalyssa Aguilar, Noemi Martinez, Dollian Phan, and Emily Robles.

The Tiger Dolls are under the direction of Jaton Broach.

The 2022-2023 Tiger Doll Officers and Sergeants

Front Row L to R: Jr. Lt. Genevieve Rubio, Sr. Lt. Madeline Plascencia, Capt. Chloe Carter, 1st Lt. Anna Kate Fisher, Sr. Lt. Madison Craig

Back Row L to R: Sergeants Noemi Martinez, Dollian Phan, Bri Sanchez (Head Sergeant), Jalyssa Aguilar, Emily Robles