UIL State Track & Field Meet Information

AUSTIN, TX — The 2022 UIL Track & Field State Meet will be held May 12-14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on The University of Texas at Austin campus.

Tickets: INDIVIDUAL SESSIONS – $15.00

THURSDAY DAY PASS – $25.00

FRIDAY DAY PASS – $25.00

SATURDAY DAY PASS – $25.00

Online Tickets will be available for the State Meet: Click Here.

Clear Bag Policy: Please note a clear bag policy is in effect for Mike A. Myers Stadium. All bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, including purses and diaper bags, must be clear plastic and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. For more details, please visit TexasSports.com/clearbag.

Parking: Please visit https://utparking.clickandpark.com/ for online purchase.

Sessions & Events:

9:00 a.m. Thursday, May 12 – 1st Session: Field Events – 3A, 4A

9:00 a.m. Thursday, May 12 – 1st Session: 3,200-Meter Runs – 3A, 4A

5:00 p.m. Thursday, May 12 – 2nd Session: Track Events – 3A, 4A

9:00 a.m. Friday, May 13 – 1st Session: Field Events – 2A, 5A, WC

9:00 a.m. Friday, May 13 – 1st Session: 3,200-Meter Runs – 2A, 5A

5:00 p.m. Friday, May 13 – 2nd Session: Track Events – 2A, 5A, WC

9:00 a.m. Saturday, May 14 – 1st Session: Field Events – 1A, 6A

9:00 a.m. Saturday, May 14 – 1st Session: 3,200-Meter Runs – 1A, 6A

5:00 p.m. Saturday, May 14 – 2nd Session: Track Events – 1A, 6A

Wheelchair Division: For the eighth time at a UIL Track & Field State Meet, students in wheelchairs will be able to participate in a Wheelchair Division. Students in wheelchairs will compete in pilot events for the 100-meter dash, 400-meter dash, and shot put. These events will be non-scoring, and the participants have qualified by submitting a qualifying mark or performance.

Track & Field State Meet Qualifiers: You can find the Qualifiers for the state track meet on the UIL website at: http://www.uiltexas.org/track-field/state/track-field-state-meet-qualifiers-results

Broadcast Information: The NFHS Network will provide live webcasts of the 2022 UIL Track & Field State Championships.

Fans, family, and alumni unable to attend can watch the UIL Track & Field State Championships live online with a subscription https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/championships/spring/section/uil. Subscribers can also watch on the go by downloading the NFHS Network app for iPhone and Android devices.

UIL App

UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.