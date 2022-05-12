MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School and Chamber of Commerce award Academic Blankets

At the Annual Mount Pleasant High School Academic Awards held on May 10 in the MPHS auditorium, they presented 66 students with Academic Blanket awards for having the highest overall average in their respective subjects. Unfortunately, those 66 students make up only about 4% of the population of MPHS. The Academic Blanket Awards have been sponsored by the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce for several years, with businesses vying for the chance to support and purchase a blanket for a student. Representatives from each of those businesses were in attendance that evening to present the awards to the students.

Those awarded Academic Blankets and the sponsoring businesses included:

Denise Saldivar—Accounting (McGuire-Dyke CPAs)

Brady Sisk–Advanced Quantitative Reasoning (Sisk Motors)

Inacio Hernandez—Ag Mechanics (Priefert)

Samuel Brown—Agriscience (Elliott Auto Group)

Diego Ugalde—Algebra I (Vera Bank)

Sophie Greco—Algebra II (Texas A&M University-Texarkana)

Keller Thompson—Anatomy & Physiology (East Texas Children’s Dentistry)

Jacob Townson—Animal Science (Titus County Fair Association)

Mariana Gonzalez—Art (Warrior Tax)

Aachal Amin—Band (Toyota of Mount Pleasant)

Gopi Amin—Biology (Robert C. Sikes, D.D.S)

Parker Colley—AP Biology (The Pediatric Clinic)

Joseline Almazan—Business Information Management (Baker and Johnson CPA)

Nic Chappell III—Calculus (Elliott Auto Group)

Emma Burrows—Career Preparation (Titus Regional Medical Center)

Kiara Rundles—Chemistry (Greater Hope Church of God in Christ)

Abril Ramirez—Choir (Higginbotham Insurance)

Ximena Tovar—Communications (Cypress Bank)

Martin Gonzalez—Construction Technology (Stansell Construction)

Keanie Covarrubias—Cosmetology (First Federal Community Bank)

David Chavez—Culinary Arts (Elliott Auto Group)

Victoria Hernandez—Dance (1st Texas Financial Services)

Monserrat Rivero Sanchez—Education & Training (AA Treehouse Learning Center)

Gabriel Perez—Electrical Technology (Dekoron Wire and Cable)

Rossy Banegas—Engineering (Diamond C Trailers)

Samuel Chappell—English I (Elliott Auto Group)

Ella Cross—English II (NETX Blinds)

Natalie Crockett—English III (Mayben Realty)

Lainy Blackstone—AP English IV (Elliott Auto Group)

Delaila Aleman—Dual Credit English IV (Big Dog Roofing and Construction)

Taylor Hubbs—AP Environmental Science (MP Pack and Mail)

Isaac Villarruel—Environmental Systems (Republic Service)

Wendy Alarcon—Fashion Design (Stephenson Dirt Contracting)

Rachel Cato—Forensic Science (Tumey Mortuary)

Alondra Villanueva Carrero—French IV (Patrick Redfearn Realty)

Luke Thurman—Geometry (Thurmans Pro-Med Pharmacy)

Vanessa Buendia—AP Government & Economics (American National Bank)

Mary Kait Heeren—Dual Credit Government & Economics (Luigi’s Italian Café)

Nathaniel Martinez—Health Science Theory (Northeast Texas Credit Union)

Malazia Batiste—Instructional Practice in Education (Texas Best Realty)

Caleb Whitten—Journalism Newspaper (Guaranty Bank and Trust)

Michelle Calderon—Journalism Yearbook (Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant)

Kaitlyn Reese—Law Enforcement (Northeast Texas Community College)

Harrison Wall—Marketing Education (East Texas Recycling)

Yesenia Rosiles—Math Models (Denney Land Surveying)

Manoa Bagsic—Music Theory (Pilot Club)

Jasmin Ramirez—Patient Care Tech (Cypress Basin Hospice)

Connelly Cowan—AP Physics C (Cowan Inspection)

Ethan Harbour—Dual Credit Physics (Big Tex Trailers)

Harley Martin—Piano (St. Michaels)

Perla Guzman—Practicum in Health Science I (Brookshire’s Grocery)

Yoana Amador—Practicum in Health Science II (Pleasant Smiles Dental)

Devin Castaneda—Pre-Calculus (H&R Block Services)

Joshua Espinoza—Scientific Research & Design (Mid America Pet Food)

Caroline Currey—Spanish I (Texas A&M University-Texarkana)

Rebeca Martinez—Spanish I Bilingual (Suzie Castillo—Lighthouse Realty)

Kit Thompson—Spanish II (East Texas Children’s Dentistry)

Beverly Zuniga—Spanish II Bilingual (Mt. Pleasant Youth Soccer Association)

Hannah Anderson—Spanish III (Sandlin Motors)

Noemy Dorantes—AP Spanish Language & Culture (MP Rentals)

Zach Carpenter—Sports Medicine (Mt. Pleasant Youth Soccer Association)

Vanessajane Bayna—Statistics (Alan G. Carter CPA)

Rian Richie—Theater (Phil and Jennifer Scudder)

Camdon Johnson—US. History (Elliott Auto Group)

Jose Gonzalez—World Geography (Stephenson Dirt Contracting)

Clinton DeBord—World History (Pilgrim Bank)