MPISD – News

Pictured are

Row 1 (L to R): Chelsi Campbell (Co-Captain), Malori Chism (Captain), Kelsie Shelton (Co-Captain)

Row 2 (L TO R): Emli Carillo (Manager), Evelyn Yanez (Manager), Zaydee Banda, Aubree Hawkins, Abigail Verner, A’leejiah Washington, Sara Salinas, Maritza Zermeno (Manager), Aileen Sorto

Row 3 (L TO R): Mallory Guzman (Manager), Sage Jordan, Erianny Rocha, Evie Dominguez, Elyn Villa, Maria Castillo, Ella Anderson, Adriana Perez, Jaliyah Brown (Manager)

Not pictured: Jaylen Gutierrez (Manager) and Makaylee Shults

Wallace Middle School recently held dance team auditions and selected its new team members and officers for 2022-2023.

MPHS Culinary Arts have the recipe for success

The MPHS campus restaurant, The Tiger Den, is open for business! Under the guidance of Chef Kathleen Anker, Practicum in Culinary Arts students operate an actual working restaurant in front of the newly renovated Mount Pleasant High School. The restaurant is open for business every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The menu changes periodically to allow the students the experience of making various dishes.

For the opening week, the menu included a choice of entrée between Loaded Linguini Alfredo or Spaghetti, both with a side salad, and a selection of dessert options between Sicilian Cheesecake or a Ghiradelli Brownie. Your drink was either water, sweet or unsweet tea, Coke, Coke Zero, or Dr. Pepper to drink, all for just $8.00.

Students in the MPHS Culinary program begin in Introduction to Culinary Arts, designed to provide training opportunities in the food service and hospitality industries. Instruction includes training in primary food production, nutrition, sanitation, and restaurant management and services. From there, students can continue into a two-period Culinary Arts course that begins with the fundamentals and principles of the art of cooking and the science of baking.

Finally, as third-year students, they can continue into a two-period Advanced Culinary Arts course that extends content and enhances skills introduced in Culinary Arts.

The Advanced Culinary Arts students prep the ingredients served in the restaurant. Finally, fourth-year students can complete the program in a three-period Practicum in Culinary Arts class that combines classroom instruction with actual business and industry career experiences. The Practicum students are responsible for all aspects of running The Tiger Den, from cooking and plating to taking orders, serving, and finally, cleaning at the end of the day.

For you to dine at The Tiger Den, park in front of Mount Pleasant High School, and the restaurant is located on the far left side when looking at the building.

The Tiger Den operates its own Facebook page where they announce menus and additional information such as unexpected closures. For the latest info, follow them by searching for The Tiger Den – MPHS Culinary Arts on Facebook.

Wallace Middle School first 6 weeks “A” honor roll

6TH GRADE

Jimena Aguado, Ella Clare Anderson, Jake Williams Anderson, Gabriel Arredondo, Zaydee Annalise Banda, Titus Bird, Caleb Isaiah Carr, Emylee Carol Elizabeth Chappell, Madison Renee Cheatum, Ian Robert Crockett, Evie Camila Dominguez, Violet Gabriela Flores, Uriel Flores Gonzalez, Bryan Gonzalez, Mallory Guzman, Skye Cachet Danai Hamilton, Nayeli Anahi Hernandez, Julian Herrera, Valery Camila Hipolito, Cullen Harris Hunnicutt, Jonathan Jimenez, Sage Mckinlee Jordan, Angelina Loaeza, April Carolina Lozano, Juliet Ayari Luna, Bella Nevaeh Luna Mendoza, Anthona Macareno, Anahi Guadalupe Martinez, Ana Berenice Martinez Zelaya, Drasom Lee Mcdaniel, Caylee Jolene Middleton, Ricardo Moreno, Edgar Moreno Acosta, Nikolas Alexander Murr, Yoseline Nava, Kaidence Marie Norman, Natalie Sophia Olvera, Candon Jay Patrick, Adriana Gabriela Perez, Isaac Ramirez-puente, Logan Oneal Ritchie, Draven Charles Roberts, Kaiser Sheppard, Katie Ann Snyder, Aileen Yamilet Sorto, Roberto Vazquez, Abigail Faith Verner, A’leejiah Jnay Washington, Dax O Neil Weatherly, Evelyn Ganelle Yanez, Zoe Yuleni Zuniga

5TH GRADE

Daniel Alexander Alvarez, Jaylee Yahtziry Avilez, Kennedy Rae Baker, Joahn Mateo Balderas, Kodi Jo Baldwin, Jouselyn Bello, Macon Luke Bradshaw, Jeremiah Troy Campbell, Valerie Jean Castaneda, Jannahi Castro, Leilany Naomie Castro, Mercedes Chavez, Kevin Manuel Contreras, Chelsea Amori Cox, Kaylee De La Cruz, Arabella Maelyn Diaz, David Dorantes, Anayanzy Elizabeth Duron, Anita Ruth Elliott, Maritza Esther Equihua, Mahir Estrada, Brenna Ann Farley, Ivan Flores, Olivia Eden Forsyth, Jaqueline Garcia, Kelvin Garcia, Leonardo Garcia, Dayra Estephanie Gonzalez, Esmeralda Elena Guerrero, Tomas Guerrero Jr, Angel De Jesus Guevara, Vicky Marie Gutierrez, Ze’kireyah Devaeh Hargrave, Aiden Spencer Hendricks, Lillian Marie Henry, Kamariyah Makylin Hoskins, Bradlee Scott Hughes, Tiana Tranee James, Ramiee Dawn Kilgore, Aubriella Nicole Knieriem, Scottlyn Marie Lee, Robert Sierra Lopez Iii, Norberto Lopez, Karli Dee Lowry, Ariadnna Martinez, Jeremiah Jai Martinez, Ulisses Mata, Eric Kayden Memije, Stephanie Julieth Mendoza, Keila Louise Mickens, Jonathan Morales, Kaycee Isabell Moran, Miguel Angel Moreno, Justin Cooper Moss, Victoria Marie Moya, Robert James Thomas Nelson, Nhi Ngoc Nguyen Ii, Alysson Bella Nicanor, Braylee Nevaeh Noguera, Jax Alexander Olivares, Aldo Abel Orona, Sebastian Otero, Boone Mccrae Priefert, Tucker Call Priefert, Aydia Janelle Rector, Ryder James Reeves, Arianna Caelin Rivera, David Rojas, Jarrett William Saldana, Erica Melissa Sandoval, Jorge Anthony Santiago, Josiah Austin Segovia, Autumn Kuuipo Sharp, Devan Thomas Shelley, Josiah Malik Shepherd, Dominick Sebastian Sierra, Brogan Grayson Stewart, Abigail Machelle Tolentino, Caleb Ray Townson, Matthew Isaiah Villarruel, Raygan Deann Wells, Aubrey Elizabeth White.