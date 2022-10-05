Wednesday’s Sports

New York Yankees Aaron Judge

MLB

Tuesday

Yankees (99-61) 5 – Rangers (66-94) 4

Rangers (67-94) 3 – Yankees (99-62) 2

Astros (105-56) 10 – Phillies (87-74) – 0

The American League has a new single-season home run king. New York Yankees star Aaron Judge launched his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night on the road against the Texas Rangers, breaking the AL record he shared with Roger Maris.

NHL

Wednesday

Stars at Denver Avalanche 8:30 pm TNT

NBA

Tuesday

Pelicans (1-0) 129 – Bulls (0-1) 125

Wednesday

Mavericks at Tulsa against Thunder 7:00 pm

COLLEGE

Wiley College in Marshall has announced the death of Head Women’s Basketball Coach Tiffany Jackson. Before coming to Marshall, Jackson played professional basketball for 12 years, including nine in the WNBA. She also played pro ball in Israel. Tiffany Jackson was 37.

HIGH SCHOOL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 Wednesday morning via teleconference to determine student-athlete’s eligibility and rules violations. In addition, it will be available Live on the UIL State Executive Committee Page. A schedule of Wednesday’s hearing that follows at 10:30 am will consider Lone Oak high school’s consideration of penalties for violations of Section 50(a)(3), Student Violations.

Texas Girls Coaches Association

October 5, 2022

State Volleyball Poll

Class 1A

Fayetteville 32-3 Blum 20-12 Veribest 26-2 Chester 23-10 Klondike 23-13 Neches 21-8 Dodd City 19-10 Saint Jo 23-7 Rochelle 19-6 Richards 20-8 San Isidro 14-5 Aquilla 14-7 Benjamin 20-5 Pettus 11-4 Northside 20-12 Perrin-Whitt 15-7 McMullen County 13-8 Bryson 16-13 Bronte 15-15 Utopia 9-4 Grandfalls-Royalty 7-1 Harrold 10-5 Van Horn 20-13 Bluff Dale 10-7 Milford 10-9

Class 2A

Jewett Leon 32-5 Normangee 28-7 Wink 30-5 Iola 30-3 Windthorst 26-8 Thrall 20-13 Beckville 24-10 Harper 21-5 Ropes 23-6 Cumby 19-4 Amarillo Highland Park 24-7 Valley Mills 30-2 Three Rivers 21-8 Lindsay 26-9 Whitewright 25-10 Johnson City 25-10 Hull-Daisetta 18-8 Como-Pickton 23-9 Schulenburg 21-15 Crawford 17-17 Hamilton 21-6 Albany 17-7 Bremond 24-10 Bosqueville 21-9 Carlisle 18-9

Class 3A

Bushland 27-4 Gunter 28-6 Holliday 32-2 Columbus 31-3 Hardin 24-4 Fairfield 28-3 Peaster 26-4 White Oak 30-7 Tatum 31-6 Boyd 26-8 Compass Academy 20-3 Mount Vernon 19-2 Shallowater 29-4 Wall 30-5 Chisum 29-4 East Bernard 27-7 Central Heights 28-8 Tarkington 22-7 Edgewood 23-8 Grandview 23-8 Lyford 15-5 Amarillo Highland Park 24-7 Bells 27-8 San Antonio Randolph 18-8 Jim Ned 26-9

Class 4A

Pleasanton 35-1 Port Lavaca Calhoun 27-4 Bellville 28-9 Celina 27-1 Godley 24-6 Farmersville 34-2 Aubrey 27-8 Canton 24-7 Canyon Randall 25-8 Sunnyvale 20-6 San Antonio Davenport 27-5 Hereford 26-7 Spring Hill 23-7 Rockport-Fulton 23-7 Bullard 26-8 Stephenville 22-8 LaVernia 28-9 Giddings 23-14 Glen Rose 21-9 Salado 23-14 Burnet 18-11 Bridge City 22-10 Gateway College Preparatory 15-6 Seminole 15-8 Corpus Christi Calallen 20-14

Class 5A

Barbers Hill 32-5 Leander Rouse 28-8 New Braunfels Canyon 33-6 Justin Northwest 30-8 Mission Sharyland 35-3 Lucas Lovejoy 18-13 Lubbock Cooper 28-4 Colleyville Heritage 29-7 Hallsville 28-5 Frisco Wakeland 21-4 Midlothian 31-3 Liberty Hill 31-8 Forney 33-3 Mission Veterans Memorial 24-5 El Paso 25-6 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 26-6 McKinney North 15-9 Smithson Valley 28-7 Amarillo 25-9 Alamo Heights 23-9 Brownsville Pace 20-7 Austin McCallum 21-13 Frisco Independence 25-6 Harlandale 20-5 Georgetown 21-16

Class 6A