MPISD – News

The 2022-2023 National Elementary Honor Society members from Frances Corprew Elementary School

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Corprew inducts new members into the National Elementary Honor Society .

Twenty-five Corprew Elementary School 4th graders became National Elementary Honor Society members as the Corprew NEHS Chapter held its annual induction ceremony on Thursday, October 6. NEHS recognizes 4th-grade students for their outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated personal responsibility. In addition, the organization seeks to provide meaningful service activities for students to both the school and the community and to develop essential leadership skills in elementary school students.

The students and the audience of parents, brothers and sisters, grandparents, friends, Corprew teachers, and staff listened as the chapter officers explained the criteria for membership and the four characteristics of an NEHS member.

MPHS senior Natalie Crockett gave the challenge to the inductees, encouraging them to work hard, not expect to be perfect, and be resilient in the face of challenges.

The 2022 inductees into the Corprew NEHS Chapter are Alexander Arrington, Matthew Bailiff, Christian Banda, Jacqueline Benitez, Juan Carrillo, Evelyn Cordova (Secretary), Aayden Diaz, Mia Dorantes (President), Jamie Douglas, Siclaly Estrada, Roberto Godoy, Angely Gutierrez, Zoey Hall, Heli Hernandez, Zariah Ivery, Charles Johnson, Piper Martin, Ily Martinez, Camila Nava, Nayeli Pulquero, Sophia Rodarte, Aiden Rodriguez (Vice President), Alaric Sanchez, Madison Southern (Treasurer), and Michael Sunderland.