MPISD – News

Pictured: Members of the MPHS UIL Academic team

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS UIL opens the season at Fall Tiger Invitational

The Mount Pleasant High School UIL Academic team opened its season on Saturday, Oct 22, at the Fall Tiger Invitational held on the MPHS campus. Overall, Mount Pleasant High School took second place, with many team members competing at their first-ever tournament.

The Math team took first place as a team. Individually, in 10th grade, Samuel Chappell placed 3rd, and Steffanie Espiritu was 4th. In 11th grade, Nathaniel Martinez placed 2nd. And in 12th grade, Isaac Hernandez was 1st, Devin Castaneda 2nd, Perla Guzman 3rd, Param Poudel 4th, and Natalie Crockett placed 6th. Overall medalists in Math were Isaac Hernandez 3rd, Devin Castaneda 4th, Perla Guzman 5th, and Param Poudel 6th.

The Calculator Applications team also took first place as a team. Individually, in 9th grade, Alessandro Greco placed 2nd. In 10th grade, Tanner Marshall was 1st, Amir Martinez 3rd, Samuel Chappell 4th, and Kate Ball 5th. In 11th grade, Nathaniel Martinez placed 1st, with Clinton Debord 4th and Kiara Rundles in 5th. In 12th grade, Devin Castaneda was 1st, Param Poudel 2nd, Isaac Hernandez 3rd, and Ethan Harbour placed 5th. Overall Calculator medalists were Nathaniel Martinez 1st, Devin Castaneda 3rd, Param Poudel 4th, and Isaac Hernandez 5th.

The Social Studies team placed first, taking four of the six medals awarded. Individual placings were Estven Perez 1st, Vanessajane Bayna 2nd, Stephanie Hernandez 5th, and Jeisy Munoz 6th.

The Journalism team placed second as a team with only one returning team member. Individual results were:

Copy Editing: Idania Castanon 4th, Brissia Alvaraz 5th and Celeste Landin 6th

News Writing: Idania Castanon 2nd, Ana Ceballos 5th and Noemy Dorantes 6th

Feature Writing: Idania Castanon 2nd, Noemy Dorantes 5th, and Ana Ceballos 6th

Editorial Writing: Eli Rider 2nd, Natalia Aspeitia 3rd, and Noemy Dorantes 6th

Headlines: Idania Castanon 3rd, Celeste Landin 5th and Brissia Alvarez 6th

The Spelling team took second place as a team.

Individually, Isabel Gonzales placed 3rd, Sophie Greco 4th, Angelina Hernandez 5th, and Natalia Aspeita 6th.

The Number Sense team placed 2nd overall as a team. In 9th grade, Alessandro Greco placed 3rd with Angel Farias 4th. In 10th grade, Luke Thurman was 3rd, Jose Gonzalez 4th, Evan Cota 5th, and Jesus Moreno 6th. In 11th grade, Nathaniel Martinez placed 3rd; in 12th grade, Ethan Harbour placed 3rd, with Perla Guzman 4th and Jose Trejo 5th.

The Current Events team placed 2nd as a team, with Natalie Crockett 1st, Elijah Rider 4th, Anthony Orellana 5th, and Sophie Greco 6th.

In Ready Writing, MPHS took four of the six medals awarded, with Makayla Spigner placing 1st, Brissia Alvarez 3rd, Natalia Aspeita 4th, and Cinthya Ramirez 6th.

In Accounting, half of the medals awarded went to MPHS, with Perla Guzman placing 4th, Wendy Alarcon 5th, and Merlin Cardona 6th.

And in Science, MPHS won four of the six medals, with Ethan Harbour placing 2nd, Devin Castaneda 3rd, Param Poudel 4th, and Natalie Crockett 5th.

The MPHS UIL Academic team will compete again at the Whitehouse Wildcat Thanksgiving Classic on Nov 12. The MPHS UIL Academic teams coaches are Gina Crouch (UIL Coordinator, Spelling and Current Events), Osias Hernandez (Math and Calculator), Gabrielle Robbins (Literary criticism and Ready Writing), Tammy Thomas (Computer Science), David Clark (Computer Apps, Accounting, and Extemporaneous Speaking), Leanne Blalock (Social Studies), Cindy Reed (Debate), John Whitten (Journalism), Kim Cox (Journalism), Larry Russell (Science), Randy Ballard (Number Sense), and Angela Priefert (Prose and Poetry).

The new members of the E.C. Brice Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society.

E.C. Brice Elementary inducts students into the National Elementary Honor Society

Twenty-eight E.C. Brice Elementary School 4th graders became National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS) members as the Brice Chapter held its induction ceremony on Tuesday, Oct 25. First, students and audience members listened to an explanation of what it means to be a member of NEHS. Then, chapter officers described the essential characteristics of an NEHS member.

NEHS recognizes 4th-grade students for their outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated personal responsibility. In addition, the organization seeks to provide meaningful service activities for students to both the school and the community and to develop essential leadership skills in elementary school students.

Mount Pleasant High School senior and MPHS National Honor Society Historian Camila Serrano was the guest speaker for the event. Serrano congratulated the students on membership in NEHS and encouraged them to keep the four pillars of NEHS, scholarship, responsibility, service, and leadership, as essential in their lives over the next year.

E.C. Brice Elementary School NEHS Inductees for 2022-2023 are Jayden Andrade, Arianna Barron, McKenzie Beltran (Vice President), Colin Chapman (Treasurer), Shane Dimon (President), Isaiah Dominguez, Camila Flores, Isaac Garcia, Braxton Godoy, Kolten Heeren, Anna Kham, Calvin Krumrie, Jorje Miguel Ruiz Lara, Genesis Lucio, Jocelynn Martinez, Andre Medina, Rachel Murray, Amy Nicanor, Eva Ortiz, Alejandro Perez, Miguel Perez (Secretary), Niko Perez, Natalia Portales, Samuel Smith, Kadence Stephens, Myah Valdez, Ryan Valdez, and Jamileth Valerio.

The Brice NEHS Advisor is Jana Moore, with Faculty Council members Kristina Broadway, Donna Neal, Christine Hosterman, Angel Portales, and Leonardo Vera.

MPHS members of the All-Region Choir (L to R)

Front row: Litzy Gonzalez, Cheyenne Harrah, Madison Zepeda, Hope Powell, Kristina Tidwell

Back row: Taitus Chong, Jacolby Turner, Jacori Turner, Clayton Miller

Not pictured: Linzy Walker and Adrian Perez

MPHS Choir students selected for All-Region Choir

Thirty-three Mount Pleasant High School Choir members participated in All-Region auditions at Sulphur Springs High School on Saturday, Oct 15, with eleven earning places in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-Region Choir. Those selected include second sopranos Cheyenne Harrah (8th chair) and Kristina Tidwell (12th chair), second altos Hope Powell (4th chair), Litzy Gonzalez (5th chair), Madison Zepeda (7th chair) and Linzy Walker (8th chair), second tenors Jacori Turner (2nd chair), Jacolby Turner (4th chair), Clayton Miller (6th chair) and Taitus Chong (10th chair), and second bass Adrian Perez (6th chair).

To earn a place in the choir, each singer had to sing four selections, and sight read before a panel of judges, not an easy task for a high school student.

“I am very proud of each of these singers,” said MPHS Choir Director Nancy Vines. “They have diligently prepared not only during class but also on their own time.”

The students selected for the All-Region Choir have advanced to Pre-Area auditions on Dec 1, which is the next level of competition. The annual All-Region Clinic and Concert will be on Saturday, Nov 5, with the concert beginning at 5:00 pm in the Sulphur Springs High School auditorium.

Nancy Vines, assisted by Joshua Miles, with accompaniment provided by Deanna Warren, directed the MPHS Choir.