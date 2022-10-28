MPISD – News

The 2022-2023 MPHS Tiger Dolls

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls compete in a virtual showcase

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls competed virtually in the American Dance/Drill Team Virtual Halftime Showcase, submitting a video of their Elvis Streamer routine.

The Tiger Dolls earned a Division I rating for their routine, receiving scores of 98, 98, and 99 from the three judges. They also received the Best Prop award and were among only five schools out of 40 to receive the Best Technique award.

The Tiger Dolls perform in their final regular season halftime shows on Friday, October 24, at Sam Parker Stadium and on Friday, November 4, in Hallsville. They will then turn their attention to competition season in the spring. The Tiger Dolls are under the direction of Jaton Broach.