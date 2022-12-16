MPISD – News

Gabby Garza with her state-advancing children’s book.

MPHS TAFE competitors

1st row: Lizeth Navarro and Sidney Beles

2nd row: Adamari Medina and Jazmine Palma

3rd row: Araceli Landaverde and April Ruiz

Top: Gabby Garza

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Future Educator advances to State competition

The Mount Pleasant High School chapter of the Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) attended their annual Regional competition at the University of Texas at Tyler on December 2. Seven members competed, and one qualified for the State competition in March.

Sophomore Gabby Garza advanced to state in the Junior Varsity division with her book about the Earth and recycling for second graders.

Also competing was the team of juniors Araceli Landaverde and Sidney Beles, who created an interactive bulletin board for high school math. In addition, the group of seniors, Adamari Medina and Lizeth Navarro, wrote and illustrated a book on Dyslexia for second graders. And the team of senior Jazmine Palma and sophomore April Ruiz wrote and illustrated a book about loss and how children cope.

Garza will compete in the Teach for Tomorrow Summit state competition on March 2-4, 2023, at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock. The MPHS TAFE Advisor is Aimee Sweeden.