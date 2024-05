Saturday, May 4, is Municipal Election Day in Texas, and at stake are city council seats, school board positions, and, in some locations, bond elections. Polls will be open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. In Sulphur Spring, Oscar Aguilar and Seth McDaniel are facing off for the District 3 seat on the council. Voters in Sulphur Springs ISD will decide on a $157.15 million bond issue election. Sulphur Bluff voters decide on a $6 million bond.