T. G. Givens Students Participate In Holiday Fun Day

Pictured with Santa is T. G. Givens student Ayla Martinez

Students at T. G. Givens Early Childhood Center recently participated in Christmas-themed activities. They could rotate to each station and make memories with their classmates. Activities included:

– Christmas games

– Snowball fight

– Dancing with Olaf

– Reindeer snacks

– Christmas sticker craft

– Making snow bottles

– Christmas singalong with Santa Claus

After singing with Santa, students had the opportunity to let him know what they wanted for Christmas. “It is always a joy to see our students enjoy the excitement of the holidays,” stated T. G. Givens Principal Kendra Beshirs.“Memories like these will last a lifetime.”