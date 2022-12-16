T. G. Givens Students Participate In Holiday Fun Day

Pictured with Santa is T. G. Givens student Ayla Martinez
Students at T. G. Givens Early Childhood Center recently participated in Christmas-themed activities. They could rotate to each station and make memories with their classmates. Activities included:
– Christmas games
– Snowball fight
– Dancing with Olaf
– Reindeer snacks
– Christmas sticker craft
– Making snow bottles
– Christmas singalong with Santa Claus
After singing with Santa, students had the opportunity to let him know what they wanted for Christmas. “It is always a joy to see our students enjoy the excitement of the holidays,” stated T. G. Givens Principal Kendra Beshirs.“Memories like these will last a lifetime.”