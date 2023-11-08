MPISD – News

MPHS NHS Advisor David Clark welcomes the guests, and Mike Lide, MPISD Deputy Superintendent, encourages the NHS members to read and study history

Salvation Army volunteers stress the importance of community service, while Ethan Rester from State Farm Insurance speaking about the importance of financial responsibility

Robby Hampton, an MPHS graduate, talks about maintaining good character, and Cumby ISD Superintendent Shelly Slaughter discusses the importance of being a strong leader

Olga Woodard inspires the members to be lifelong learners, while Ricky Jones, Franklin County Sheriff, speaks about the value of civic responsibility

MPHS Advanced Culinary Arts student Cristal Organista serves the guests lunch prepared in the Tiger Den, and MPHS NHS members listen to the speakers

MPHS National Honor Society Hosts Fall Leadership Conference

National Honor Society (NHS) members from four area schools came together for the second annual Mount Pleasant NHS Leadership Conference on November 2 at Mount Pleasant High School. Two hundred students plus advisors representing Mount Pleasant, Mount Vernon, Paul Pewitt, and Cumby were in attendance. They filled the morning with area community leaders speaking on the NHS pillars of character, leadership, scholarship, service, financial responsibility, civic responsibility, and lifelong learning.

Mount Pleasant High School NHS Advisor David Clark welcomed the guests. Mike Lide, Deputy Superintendent for MPISD, encouraged the students to stay on the path of excellence, to avoid distractions, not to compare themselves to others, and to read and study history. Robby Hampton, Speech and Language Pathologist with Kinetic Physical Therapy, spoke to the students about maintaining good character as they enter the world. Shelly Slaughter, Superintendent for Cumby ISD, challenged the students to continue being community leaders. Jini Solomon with the Salvation Army encouraged the students to continue community service beyond high school and NHS. Ethan Rester from State Farm Insurance spoke about the importance of financial responsibility. Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones talked about the value of civic duty. Olga Woodard, Language Interpreter for the Aviation Industry, inspired the members to be lifelong learners.

They treated conference attendees to lunch catered by the MPHS Culinary Department.

“This is the second year we have hosted the fall leadership conference,” said Clark. “Next year, we hope to grow the conference by adding more schools and incorporating break-out sessions that involve student participation.”

Tiger golf (L to R) Brandon Carter, Prestyn Joyner, Alessandro Greco, Jacob Baker, and Hector Sierra Rosales

Jacob Baker with his 3rd place medal

MPHS golf at Mount Pleasant Country Club

Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Golf played their last fall season tournament at the Mount Pleasant Invitational on Monday, November 6, with the Tigers shooting 370 as a team. Jacob Baker led the way for the Tigers with a 73, which tied him for 3rd place overall. Brandon Carter followed with an 81, Alessandro Greco 100, and Prestyn Joyner a 116.

MPHS Cosmetology students

Front row (L to R): Raquel Martinez, McKinsee Oviedo, Elva Garcia, Dori Macedo / Back row (L to R) Maria Suarez, Odalis Leyva, Vanessa Ramirez, Lesly Canada, Bryanna Nava, Jennifer Pena, Aleshia Rivera, Tania Rangel, Laiklyn Epps, Jay’Cee Alvarez, Amy Carrillo, Perla Gaytan, Yoselin Lopez

Jennifer Pena changes a resident’s nail polish

Laiklyn Epps gets ready to give a new friend a manicure

McKinsee Oviedo files a resident’s nails

MPHS Cosmetology students provide free Halloween manicures

The Mount Pleasant, High School Cosmetology students, kept their annual tradition of providing manicures to residents of the Greenhill Villas of Mount Pleasant. The students visit on Halloween every year dressed in costumes to spread a little cheer and give back to their community. “I think it is important that students are given the opportunity to work with a variety of people, especially elderly residents living in facilities,” said MPHS Cosmetology instructor Aleshia Rivera. “In return, it helps students develop a sense of social awareness and compassion while experiencing first-hand how they, as young adults, can have a positive impact on their community.”

MPHS CAP students at Texas A&M—Commerce

Mount Pleasant High School students tour Texas A&M—Commerce.

Seniors in the Mount Pleasant High School Career and Academic Planning (CAP) class toured Texas A&M—Commerce on Friday, November 3. They informed the students of the requirements for acceptance, and following an overview presentation of the college, they toured the campus and explored the different programs available at the school.

CAP focuses on ACT and SAT prep, college admissions, scholarships, financial aid, and career research. Seniors also learn about financial planning and life skills necessary for everyday living after high school. Donna Davis, Jackie Scoggins, and Kelli Williams teach the Career and Academic Planning classes.

Frances Morgan Hooks tells the E.C. Brice students and staff what she will do with her $2000 grant.

Nakeisha Gardner (left) from Frances Corprew Elementary School celebrates receiving her $599.00 grant from Foundation member Ester Smith.

Claudia Klump (right) tells the audience at Vivian Fowler that she will use her $1,450.73 grant for a smart T.V., sound bar, Apple T.V. Box, and wall mount.

The Fall 2023 Grant Patrol is members of the Goin’ Gold Band, Colorguard, Tiger Dolls, Cheerleaders, and the Mount Pleasant ISD Education Foundation

Margaret Bradley (left), MPHS Fashion Design teacher, shows off her $1703.02 grant with Foundation member Becca Bell

Azeneth Castro (left) from MPJH with her $770 grant for an outdoor gazebo and picnic table, presented by Foundation member Crystal Jackson.

P.E. Wallace Middle School robotics coach Tara Flores (left) happily accepts her $1334.40 grant for VEX Robots competition upgrade kits from Foundation member Tonya Murray.

MPISD Foundation awards educator grants

The Mount Pleasant High School Fight Song sounds rang out in gyms across Mount Pleasant ISD last Friday. It was an atmosphere full of energy as MPISD celebrated “Grant Day” on November 4 with a flurry of excitement and fanfare provided by MPHS Goin’ Gold Band and Colorguard, Tiger Dolls, and Varsity Cheer squad members. The MPISD Education Foundation proudly awarded $34,995.06 to 31 individual staff members on seven campuses, bringing their total to over $500,000 in just eight years.

Fall 2023 grant recipients and their funded projects are:

Frances Corprew Elementary School ($10,427.72): Jamie King for competition Robotics kits, Melanie Falkner for Reading/Writing Instructional material and STAAR practice, Candice Watkins for Math Instructional material and STAAR practice, Tiffani Powell for Spanish Language Arts Instructional material and STAAR practice, Christie Ridenour for shoelaces to teach students how to tie their shoes, Jessica Williams for items to transform the classroom into a donut shop, racetrack, hospital, and vet clinic to correspond with different lesson units, Donna Smith for a Smart Board, Vicki Brown Lee for Scottish Rite Dyslexia Build program and books, Ashley Sterrett for electric keyboard, C.D.s, and books, and Nakeisha Gardner for cursive writing learning kits.

E.C. Brice Elementary School ($8,000.00): – Ruth Sustaita for a Smart Board, Sonia Garcia for a Smart Board, Frances Morgan Hooks for a Smart Board, and Kayla Molina for a Smart Board.

Vivian Fowler Elementary School ($4,879.26): Patsie DeSantiago for flexible seating, David Forest for a rock-climbing wall and mats, Claudia Klump for a smart T.V., sound bar, Apple T.V. box and wall mount, and Julie Merrill for a smart T.V., sound bar, Apple T.V. box, and wall mount.

P.E. Wallace Middle School ($7,145.80): Penny Phetteplace for a Smart Board, Tara Flores for VEX Robots competition upgrade kits, Diane Swiger for a Smart Board., Madison Burns for materials for an indoor garden system, Maria Sonia Ibanez for iPads, cases, Apple T.V., and organizational materials, and Elda Hernandez for wireless mics and Bluetooth speakers used for community and campus events.

Mount Pleasant Junior High School ($770): Azeneth Castro for an outdoor gazebo and picnic table.

Mount Pleasant High School ($3,082.42): Jaton Broach for stretching straps and yoga blocks, Kati Bell for poster-making supplies, Jack Jones for metal, caster, and spray paint to build P.E. carts for elementary school, and Margaret Bradley for Circuit Venture, supplies, and stand.

Titus County Shared Services ($689.86): Natalie Lee for behavior reset center materials and Rachel Lee for games for speech therapy.

“We are so thankful to the MPISD Foundation for again presenting grants to our staff members,” said MPISD Superintendent of Schools Judd Marshall. “These funds will allow our teachers to do things that will benefit our students that would not be possible without Foundation assistance as they fall outside the budgets for our campuses. These supplemental funds will help us enrich the learning experiences of our students. I am also very thankful to all our employees and community members who have donated to the Foundation. Without them, these grants would not be possible.”

“The Foundation Grant Patrol toured different MPISD campuses on November 3 to surprise the grant recipients with the news that they had selected their grant requests for funding,” said Mariela Crockett, MPISD Foundation Executive Director “It was an awesome time, as always! This fall, the Foundation awarded $34,995.06 to 31 applicants throughout the District. The Foundation has awarded over $561,000 in grants to MPISD teachers and administrators in our eight years of operation. We could not have accomplished so much without the support from MPISD staff members and the Mount Pleasant community, and we are very grateful for that support.”

Anyone interested in getting involved with the MPISD Foundation should contact Crockett at 903-575-2000.