MPISD – News

MPJH members of the 2023 All-Region Band

1st row (L to R) Isaac Diaz, Jose Olivares, Joshua Pantoja, Angela Ramirez, Nancy Gil, Drason McDaniel, and Evelyn Whisenhunt / 2nd row (L to R) Maria Beltran, Dylan Cigarroa, Jesus Mata, Angel Palacios, and Zachary Newman / 3rd row (L to R) Jose Lucio, Sondryce Wilder, Mario Hernandez, and Cullen Hunnicutt

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPJH band students selected for Middle School All-Region Band

Twenty-two Mount Pleasant Junior High School band students traveled to Sulphur Springs Middle School on Saturday, November 11, to audition for the TMEA Region IV MS/JH All-Region Band. They selected sixteen for the All-Region Band, six for the Symphonic Band, and ten for the Concert Band. MPJH boasted five 1st chair placements, including Maria Beltran, Cullen Hunnicutt, Jesus Mata, Joshua Pantoja, and Evelyn Whisenhunt. And for two students, Beltran and Zachary Newman, this would be the second year in a row they were selected for the All-Region band.

Students who qualified for the All-Region Bands include:

Symphonic Band:

Mario Hernandez (Tuba 4th chair), Jesus Mata (Baritone 1st chair), Zachary Newman (French Horn 4th chair), Jose Olivares (Alto Saxophone 2nd chair), Evelyn Whisenhunt (Flute 1st chair), and Sondryce Wilder (Bass Clarinet 2nd chair)

Concert Band:

Maria Beltran (Baritone 1st chair), Dylan Cigarroa (Baritone 2nd chair), Isaac Diaz (Alto Saxophone 5th chair), Nancy Gil (Bb Clarinet 2nd chair), Cullen Hunnicutt (Tenor Trombone 1st chair), Jose Lucio (Tenor Trombone 3rd chair), Drason McDaniel (Flute 3rd chair), Angel Palacios (Trumpet 9th chair), Joshua Pantoja (Bb Clarinet 1st chair), and Angela Ramirez (Bb Clarinet 12th chair)

“These students have invested extensive time and effort to prepare for these auditions,” said MPJH Band Director Karen Luckett. “We have been preparing for auditions since the first week of school; our hard work has paid off. I am so proud of these students and blessed to teach such fine musicians.”

The junior high and high school All-Region bands will perform in a clinic and concert at Paris Junior High School on Saturday, December 9, 2022.