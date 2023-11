Wood County deputies arrested 28-year-old Braydan Tate Aguilar of Corsicana in connection with a Child Porn investigation that began in 2021 in which he was found in possession of hundreds of items of child porn. Following Aguilar’s arrest, a search of his home was conducted resulting in the seizure of electronic equipment. That equipment was turned over to other agencies for investigation and 8 more charges were added. Aguliar’s bond new totals $400,000.