MPISD – News

A volunteer tells Jazziel Resendiz about some of the animals that live on the ranch

Ruben Saavedra enjoys a horseback ride

Leo Sambueso takes a turn on the mechanical bull

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPISD students attend Hooves and Halos

MPISD students had the opportunity to do a little horsing around on Thursday, March 28. The cowboys and cowgirls for the day loaded the wagon at MPHS and set off on a trail ride to Winnsboro for the Annual Hooves and Halos event. Hooves and Halos is an organization that provides equine and recreational programs to individuals and their families, children, and adults who are physically or mentally challenged, discouraged, or disadvantaged.

They founded Hooves and Halos in the spring of 2014. The first event began with only about 15 children and has grown exponentially since. It has operated at multiple venues including a small church arena in Winnsboro, the Mount Pleasant Civic Center Ag Pavilion, and back to Winnsboro at the City Park and Rodeo Arena. After the pandemic shutdown, they hatched a new plan to move it to the Winnsboro home and ranch of the Hooves and Halos creators, Johnny and Johnette Poole.

The event includes hayrides, a mechanical bull, games and activities, a playground, horseback riding, a petting zoo, Longhorns, and more. Guests are served hamburgers and hot dogs, with volunteers serving around 200 people every 30 minutes. Participants receive a free T-shirt and visit the mercantile to pick out a stuffed animal, Bible, and book.

The event is completely free and funded solely by donations. Over the years, donations have even provided for accessible restroom facilities, including suites for wheelchairs and changing stations for attendees requiring diaper changes.

To learn more about the event, donate, or volunteer, visit their website at https://hoovesandhalos.org.

Blake Humber (left) and Donald Cole with their catches of the day

Regional qualifiers Rolston Morton (left) and Clayton Miller and their 11.88 lb. fish

Regional qualifiers Kamen Dunn (left) and Khloe Dunn (right) and Boat Captain James Dunn

MPHS anglers close out the regular season on Lake Tawakoni

The Mount Pleasant High School Bass Fishing Team finished the regular season at the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake O’ the Pines on Saturday, March 24.

First, for the Tigers, the Kamen and Khloe Dunn team finished in 17th place out of 123 boats with five fish weighing 13.74 lbs. The team of Clayton Miller and Rolston Morton was just behind in 24th with five fish weighing 11.88 lbs. The Donald Cole and Blake Humber team placed 72nd with four fish weighing 5.15 lbs. Finally, the Gunner and Karlee Rodgers team competed for the Tigers but needed help reeling something into the boat.

Two MPHS teams have qualified for regionals after their placements during the regular season. The Miller and Morton team finished 13th place overall, and the Dunn and Dunn teams placed 23rd. They will represent MPHS in the regional tournament, scheduled for April 13 at Lake Tawakoni, fishing to qualify for the state tournament in May.

Jason Barrientos placed 2nd in construction wiring and earned a full scholarship and a job after high school

Jason Barrientos and Bryan Valle earned a Superior ribbon for their Commercial Wiring Exhibit

Estrella Betancourt (left) and Angel Barboza with their Best of Show Residential Wiring Exhibit

(L to R) Jaime Bello, Kevin Ayala, Alfredo Pineda, and Luis Rojo earned a Superior ribbon for their Residential Wiring Exhibit.

MPHS Electrical students win awards, scholarships, and jobs at the state.

Mount Pleasant High School Electrical Technology students competed in the SkillsUSA Texas Leadership and Skills Conference in Corpus Christi on April 3-6. MPHS dominated the competition, earning a Best of Show, a 2nd place, two Superior blue ribbons, and a scholarship and job offer.

In the Construction Wiring competition, senior Jason Barrientos placed 2nd and gained a key to his future. For this event, students must take a professional development test, a National Electrical Code test and have 8 hours to complete a wiring diagram given by the electrical companies that proctor the contest. The diagram includes installing a load center (panel), wiring circuits following the 2023 National Electrical Code, installing electrical devices, and conduit bending. After seeing his skill level, KIEWIT Corporation, North America’s most significant construction and engineering organization, offered Barrientos a full scholarship to continue his education in Colorado and a job once he completed training.

“When Jason completed his wiring, one of many judges came over to us and said our student’s wiring was phenomenal, and another judge said it’s the best he has seen at the contest,” said MPHS Electrical Technology instructor Tim Davis. “It was such a blessing to witness Jason’s family embrace their son’s accomplishments at the event. I only wished more could have attended this event to see what it takes to even place at the State level.”

In the Electrical Exhibit competition, the team of Estrella Betancourt and Angel Barboza earned Best of Show for their Residential Wiring Exhibit. The lighting installed in their exhibit can change colors, be set to change with beats of music, come on when it senses motion, and turn off after a period of inactivity. The eye-catching exhibit is pink, including the electrical devices and face plates.

The Barrientos and Bryan Valle team earned a Superior ribbon for their Commercial Wiring Exhibit.

Barrientos and Valle built a replica of what is typically found in commercial construction, including a drop in ceiling and metal studs, and wired the structure according to the 2023 National Electrical Code. The students used unique electrical materials designed for commercial installation, such as MC Cable, EMT Conduit, line boxes, outdoor electrical gutter for wiring termination, and a Raintight Load Center (Panel).

The team of Kevin Ayala, Jaime Bello, Alfredo Pineda, and Luis Rojo earned a Superior ribbon for their Residential Wiring Exhibit. The team installed a LEVITON Load Center with a built in Wi-Fi Hub. The Hub allows the breakers to communicate with the owner by using an app on their phone. The LEVITON smart panel will let the owner know if there is a fault on a circuit breaker or an overload.

“In closing, we’re very thankful for the support and the commitment our district has and continues to show for all our students,” said Davis. “MP Electrical Proud! Go Tigers!”