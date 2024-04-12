Friday’s Sports

O.J. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges that he killed his former wife and her friend but later was found liable in a separate civil trial, has died. The family announced on Simpson’s official X account that Simpson died Wednesday in Las Vegas after battling prostate cancer.

NBA

Thursday

Jazz (30-50) 124 – Rockets (39-41) 121

Pelicans (48-32) 1355 – Kings (45-35) 123

Friday

Bucks (49-31) at Oklahoma City Thunder (55-25) 7:00 pm NBA TV

Nuggets (56-24) at San Antonio Spurs (20-60) at 7:00 pm

Pistons (13-67) at Dallas Mavericks (50-30) at 7:30 pm

Pelicans (48-32) at San Francisco Warriors (45-35) at 9:00 pm

Rockets (39-41) at Portland Trail Blazers (21-59) at 9:00 pm

The Dallas Mavericks hope the third time is the charm as they get set for a playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers again.

NHL

Jets (49-24-6) 3 – Stars (50-21-9) 0

Laurent Brossoit stopped 24 shots for his third shutout in his past five starts, David Gustafsson scored on his 24th birthday, and the Winnipeg Jets did in the Dallas Stars 3-0 on Thursday night. The Jets won their fifth consecutive game, snapping a six-game winless streak, and prevented the Stars from clinching the Central Division title. The stars host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 on ABC/EXPN+.

MLB

Thursday

Royals (9-4) 13 – Astros (4-10) 3

Athletics (5-8) 1 – Rangers (7-6) 0

Saturday

Rangers (7-6) at Houston Astros (4-10) at 3:05 pm FS1

COLLEGE

Thursday

No. 2 Oklahoma (37-3) 8 – BYU (21-18) 0

Friday

No. 21 Louisiana at No. 22 Texas State at 6:00 pm ESPN+

UCF (22-15) AT Houston (22-17) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

No. 1 Texas (32-6) at No. 24 Baylor (22-14) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

BASEBALL

Thursday

Baylor (14-28) 9 – BYU (14-16) 2

Friday

No. 6 Vanderbilt (26-7) at No. 3 Texas A&M (29-4) at 6:00 pm SECN+4

Texas (20-14) at Houston (16-16) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

Texas Tech (25-9) at TCU (20-11) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

Baylor (14-18) at BYU (14-16) AT 7:00 pm ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

The Mount Pleasant High School Bass Fishing Team finished the regular season at the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake O’ the Pines on Saturday, March 24. The Tigers’ team of Kamen and Dunn placed first for Mt Pleasant at 17th out of 123 boats, with five fish weighing 13.74 pounds. They will represent MPHS in the regional tournament, scheduled for April 13 at Lake Tawakoni, fishing to qualify for the state tournament in May.

The Lamar County 4-H Big Bass Tournament is at Pat Mayse Lake on Saturday, April 13. The cost is $50 per person or $250 per team. Registration for the tournament ends Friday, April 12, at Brannon’s Bass Shop. Fishing starts Saturday at 6:00 am, with the weigh-in between noon and 3:00 pm. Call Lamar County Extension Office (903)737-2443 for more information.