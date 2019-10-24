MPISD – News

Pictured L to R

Front Row: (Seniors) Estela Dorantes, Grace Whitten, Jacqueline Juarez, Daisy Ayala

Second Row: (Juniors) Mirka Paola Soto, Faith Logan, Karen Trejo, Sashi Poudel

Third Row: (Sophomores) Connelly Cowan, Beth Lockett, Sherlyn Sandoval, Daniel Robles

Fourth Row: (Freshmen) Mallory Stokley, Samantha McClenan, Kylie Humber, Javier Vazquez

MPHS elects campus leadership

The student body of Mount Pleasant High School has elected Class Officers for the 2019-2020 school year.

The Senior class officers are President Grace Whitten, Vice President Jacqueline Juarez, Secretary Daisy Ayala, and Treasurer Estela Dorantes.

Leading the Junior class are President Faith Logan, Vice President Karen Trejo, Secretary Mirka Paola Soto, and Treasurer Sashi Poudel.

Officers for the Sophomore class are President Connelly Cowan, Vice President Beth Lockett, Secretary Daniel Robles, and Treasurer Sherlyn Sandoval.

And Freshman class officers include President Samantha McClenan, Vice President Kylie Humber, Secretary Mallory Stokley, and Treasurer Javier Vasquez.

MPHS Golf team places at Paris

The Mount Pleasant High School Varsity Boys, Varsity Girls, and JV Boys Golf teams played in the Paris invitational at the Paris Golf & Country Club on Monday, October 21.

The Varsity boys shot a combined 325 and finished 2nd overall. Individually, Jackson Stone shot a 77 to finish in 3rd place. Also contributing to the 2nd place team score were Holden Hester (80), Matthew Peterson (84), JD Chitsey (84), Caleb Ball (92), George Burrows (93), Brady Sisk (96), Connor Brison (99), Jacob Elliott (101), and Clayton Brison (103).

In Varsity girls, Grelyn Goolsby finished in 1st place with an 88 followed by Isabella Greco (110), Reese Ball (116).

The teams will compete again at the Mount Pleasant Country Club on November 4. Benny Blaser coaches MPHS Golf.

Members of the 2019-2020 MPHS UIL Academic team

MPHS UIL places first at Fall Tiger Invitational

The Mount Pleasant High School UIL Academic team opened its season with a bang on Saturday, October 19, at the Fall Tiger Invitational held on the MPHS campus. Overall, the Mount Pleasant High School team took first place at the tournament with five events earning first-place team accolades.

The Math team took first place as a team. Individually, Shelby Courreges placed 1st, and Sam Pearson placed 2nd in twelfth grade. Miguel Segura placed 1st, and Patricia Roque placed 3rd in eleventh grade. Nic Chappell placed 2nd, and Katie Ochoa placed 6th in tenth grade. And Devin Castaneda placed 2nd, Param Poudel placed 4th, and Isaac Hernandez placed 5th in ninth grade. Overall Math medalists were Shelby Courreges 1st, Miguel Segura 2nd, Nic Chappell 4th, and Sam Pearson 5th.

The Calculator Applications team also took first place as a team. Individually, Sam Pearson was 1st, and Shelby Courreges was 3rd in twelfth grade. Miguel Segura placed 1st, Nick Segovia placed 4th, and Patricia Roque placed 5th in eleventh grade. Katie Ochoa was 2nd, and Nic Chappell was 3rd in tenth grade. And Param Poudel placed 1st, with Clayton Brison 4th and Jose Trejo 6th in ninth grade. Overall, Calculator medalists were Sam Pearson 1st, Miguel Segura 2nd, and Param Poudel 4th.

The Journalism team placed first as a team. Copy Editing results: Taryn Thurman 1st, Megan Adams 2nd, Grace Whitten 3rd, and Madison Adams 4th. News Writing results: Kylie Hedge 1st, Megan Adams 4th, and Gavin Rider 6th. Feature Writing results: Megan Adams 1st, Gavin Rider 2nd, and Kylie Hedge 4th. Editorial Writing results: Gavin Rider 4th, Megan Adams 5th, and Kylie Hedge 6th. And Headlines results, Megan Adams 1st, Kylie Hedge 2nd, and Madison Adams 4th.

The Social Studies team placed first as a team, sweeping the top three medals and taking 5 of the six medals awarded. Individual placings were Odalys Adame 1st, Johnathan Sandate 2nd, Paola Ventura 3rd, Brooke Vaughn 5th, and Jamye Don Juan 6th.

The Accounting team took first place as a team. Individually, Victor Diaz placed 3rd, Vanessa Vasquez placed 5th, and Dorali Hernandez placed 6th.

The Spelling team took second place as a team. Individually, Natalie Howard placed 2nd, and Taryn Thurman placed 5th.

The Computer Science team of David Perez, Jose Trejo, and Grace Whitten placed 2nd as a team.

In Number Sense, Connor Brison was 6th in twelfth grade, Miguel Segura was 3rd in eleventh grade, Pablo Mata was 6th in tenth grade, and Devin Castaneda was 5th in ninth grade.

In Current Events, Connelly Cowan placed 3rd, and Isabella Greco took 4th place.

In Science, Jessie Parchman placed 5th, and Jose Mata placed 6th in tenth grade. Nicholas Segovia, Miguel Segura, and Brock Shavers earned 4th, 5th, and 6th places respectively in eleventh grade. And Sam Pearson took 5th place in twelfth grade.

Nick Segovia placed 1st, and David Perez placed 3rd in Computer Apps.

Reid Pinckard placed 5th in Literary Criticism.

Roberto Castellano placed 2nd in Persuasive Extemporaneous Speaking.

The MPHS UIL Academic team will compete again at the Lindale Invitational on November 2. The MPHS UIL Academic teams are coached by Gina Crouch (UIL Coordinator, Spelling, Current Events, Literary Criticism), Osias Hernandez (Math, Computer Science), Larry Russell (Science), LeAnne Blalock (Social Studies), David Clark (Accounting, Computer Apps), Cody Morris (Speech and Debate), and John Whitten (Journalism).