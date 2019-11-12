MPISD – News

3— from left, Jessica Mejia, Giselle Arrellano, Maria Carrillo, and Daisy Urista hold a sleeping pup

8—from left Khia Shaw and Mahogany Grundy take their turn with the animals available for adoption

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School Furr Ever Friends

Mount Pleasant High School’s newest club, Furr Ever Friends, held an adoption event on Saturday, November 9, in the Lowe’s parking lot. The event was a joint effort between Furr Ever Friends and the MPHS chapter of TAFE, the Texas Association of Future Educators. Student volunteers walked and cleaned up after the dogs and were instrumental in the adoption of four dogs that day.

The purpose of Furr Ever Friends is to educate students on the care and parenting of pets, how to approach dogs, and how to correct unwanted behaviors. Activities for the year include guest lectures from local veterinarians, the collection of items needed for the care of foster pups, and organizing adoption events. Furr Ever Friends is currently assisting Furr Ever Pets, a no-kill rescue for small dogs (under 20lbs). The dogs are kept in homes with foster moms once they are fully vetted and spayed/neutered. Furr Ever Friends is assisting with the collection of supplies needed to care for the animals as well as adopting the animals into permanent homes.

Sadonna Parker sponsors MPHS Furr Ever Friends and assisted by Kaye Serafin, both MPHS employees. Any MPHS student who wishes to join may do so by picking up the proper forms in the attendance office located in the Commons Area of Mount Pleasant High School.