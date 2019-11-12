Paris Wildcat – Sports

Address Map Link: 2000 Doe Rollins St — McKinney, Texas 75069

Below is an attachment concerning bags, purses, and coolers from the McKinney Stadium. Please take a look at it because what you can take into the stadium is limited. Also, remember I am selling tickets in the office, as mentioned below.

Bi-District Football Playoff Information

Wildcat Football vs. Alvarado Indians, will be on Friday (Nov 15) at 7:30 pm. The game will be at Ron Poe Stadium at McKinney ISD, and Paris is the visiting team.

There will be pre-sale tickets sold from the Wildcat Athletic Office, all this week. Adults are $6.00, students will be $4.00, and at the stadium, the cost is adults and students $6.00. There will not be any credit cards accepted at the stadium. It is all-cash sales. Admitted free are UIL, District, Senior passes, and Active Military.

So put on your calendar Nov 15 at 7:30. Way to ” Go Wildcats.”

KBUS 101.9 FM has the live play by play action!

There are three ways to listen to the game.

1. Tune your radio to 101.9 FM

2. Download the KBUS app on your Android or Smartphone

3. Visit easttexasradio.com click the KBUS logo and then click Listen Live.