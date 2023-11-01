MPISD – Sports

Khloe Dunn (left), Boat Captain James Dunn (center), and Kamen Dunn (right) with their Tournament Champion and Big Bass awards

Boat Captain James Dunn (left), Kamen Dunn (center), and Khloe Dunn (right) display their five fish

Rolston Morton (left), Boat Captain Randy Hinton (center), and Clayton Miller (right) with their 4th place plaques

Rolston Morton (left) and Clayton Miller and their four catches of the day

Donald Cole (left) and Blake Humber show off their catch

Winners

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Bass Fishing team wins the tournament on Lake Bob Sandlin

The Mount Pleasant High School Bass Fishing Team continued their fall season at the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake Bob Sandlin on Saturday, October 28. For the first time in team history, an MPHS team won, with a second team placing in the top five. Mount Pleasant High School ranked first among all 28 schools, with 11 fish weighing 36.59 pounds, netting them a trophy for the school to display, scholarships, and gift cards.

Placing first out of 144 boats, the team of twins, Kamen and Khloe Dunn, pulled in five fish weighing 22.78 pounds. They awarded them a $1,000 scholarship each, a $250 Lew’s and Strike gift card, a $100 gift card for their Boat Captain, James Dunn, and a plaque. The Dunns also won the Big Bass award for catching the largest fish of the day, weighing 8.14 pounds, earning them an additional $500 Gilcrest Automotive Scholarship, Costa Sunglass, and a plaque.

The team of Clayton Miller and Rolston Morton placed fourth with five fish weighing 11.47 pounds. For their efforts, they each won a $245 scholarship and a $125 Lew’s and Strike King gift card.

Donald Cole and Blake Humber placed 72nd with one fish weighing 2.34 pounds. Also fishing for the Tigers was the team of Gunner and Karlee Rodgers.

The MPHS Bass Fishing team will be back on the water at Lake Tawakoni on December 2. Team members will be fishing for the chance to make it to the state tournament in May.