Forest Tinning Grant Applications

Forest thinning grant applications are open through the Southern Pine Beetle Prevention Program .

COLLEGE STATION, Texas: Texas A&M Forest Service is accepting applications for the 2024 Southern Pine Beetle (SPB) Prevention Cost-Share Program. Applications are due by February 1.

Through the program, eligible forest landowners can receive financial and technical assistance to reduce the threat of SPB infestations and outbreaks.

Funds provided by USDA Forest Service-Region 8 and Forest Health Protection can assist landowners with conducting thin operations in overly dense, pulpwood-sized pine stands, with priority given in 21 East Texas counties.

“The program aims to reduce the risk SPB poses to our Texas forests by assisting landowners withstand thinning,” said Allen Smith, Texas A&M Forest Service Forest Health Coordinator. “This not only reduces the potential for SPB infestation, but it also promotes residual tree vigor, growth, and overall stand health.”

Since the SPB Prevention Program began, the Forest Service has treated over 150,000 acres throughout East Texas.

Eligible landowners may receive up to $50 per acre, with a 100-acre maximum, to assist in conducting first-thin operations. The forested property in the following 21 counties will receive priority: Angelina, Cass, Cherokee, Hardin, Harrison, Houston, Jasper, Liberty, Marion, Nacogdoches, Newton, Panola, Polk, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Tyler, and Walker.

Applications are due by February 1, 2024, and you can submit them through local Texas A&M Forest Service offices. Completed applications will be ranked based on location, forest conditions, proximity to national forest lands, and past participation in the program.

After ranking applications, the Forest Service will notify landowners about their application status. You must complete all approved thinning projects within 14 months of the approval date.

For program criteria, requirements, and applications, visit

http://tfsweb.tamu.edu/SPB or contact a local Texas A&M Forest Service office here: https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/ContactUs/ .