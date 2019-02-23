Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019

Mr and Miss PJC 2019

2 hours ago

 

 

Paris Junior College sophomores Cannon Davis and Katie Cullum were named Mr. & Miss PJC 2019 . Faculty and staff nominate students for this honor. The students must be graduating sophomores taking a minimum of 12 semester hours with at least a 2.75 GPA.  Cullum is a 2017 graduate of Hudson High School, a member of the softball team and Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society, and the daughter of Dessie Cullum of Lufkin. Davis is a 2017 graduate of College Station High School, a member of the baseball team and Phi Theta Kappa, and the son of Trae and Bohnnie Davis of College Station.

 

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     