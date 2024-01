Three people, including 56-year-old Austin Young of Mt. Pleasant, have been arrested after the Longview Police Department found multiple drugs and weapons while executing a search warrant. During the search, officers seized methamphetamine, ecstasy, Xanax, crack cocaine, and marijuana. They also recovered a pistol, magazine and ammunition. The other suspects were 50-year-old Delaina Pruitt and 32-year-old Kristina Kelly of Longview.