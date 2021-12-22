Mt Pleasant Man Charged With Murder Of Man Who Died In Fire

From the Titus County Sheriff’s Office

During the early morning hours of November 26th, 2021, a suspicious house fire on the 100 Block of County Road 3070, claimed the life of 75 year old Gary Doyle Strawn. Strawn, who was a disabled military veteran, reportedly become aware that his residence was on fire and selflessly took time to wake up his sleeping grand-daughter and her friend who was spending the night, in time for the two girls to escape the residence before it was too late. Strawn however, was unable to make it out of the residence and he died before anyone could get him out of the home.

Titus County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and an Investigator were called to the scene since the fire resulted in someone’s death. Early on, investigators discovered possible indications that the fire may have been intentionally set. The Texas State Fire Marshalls were also called to the scene the following day to inspect the remains of the residence.

Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators intensely looked into the circumstances surrounding Strawn’s death throughout the weeks to come and developed probable cause for the arrest of a suspect in this case.