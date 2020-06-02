Mt Pleasant’s Happy Birthday USA

The Chamber is moving forward with holding an updated Happy Birthday USA festival at Camp Langston RV Resort on Saturday, June 27. We are excited to hold this event on over 800 acres of open space and lakes. The Chamber is working with local civic, industry, and health officials to ensure that all social distancing guidelines are practiced and implemented for this event. Holding a safe event for our community is our number one priority as we prepare to celebrate our nation’s birthday. We hope you and your family can join us for this event. We will have family activities and competitions throughout the day with a classic car show for attendees. Cypress Basin Hospice and Guaranty Bank will be holding a corn-hole tournament with cash prizes. We will have food and craft vendors from all over the region. We will have headline entertainment, as well as fireworks, to close out the event. This event is free to attend. We ask all attendees to follow national and local strict social distancing guidelines implemented at this event. Feel free to contact the Chamber as soon as possible if you want to be involved or have any questions.

Who: Mount Pleasant – Titus County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Council

What: Happy Birthday USA Freedom Festival – Presented by Bo Rester State Farm, Food, Family Fun, Craft Vendors, Live Entertainment, Fireworks Show, Corn Hole Tournament, Classic Car Show and more

Where: Camp Langston RV Resort

When: June 27, 2020 12:00 – 9:30 pm

Presenting Sponsor: Bo Rester State Farm

Brookshire’s Grocery, East Texas Children’s Dentistry and Triple AAA Bail Bonds

Richard Bonney

President & CEO

Mount Pleasant-Titus County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center

Address: 1604 N. Jefferson Ave. | Mount Pleasant, TX | 75455

Phone: (903) 572-8567 Fax: (903) 572-0613

Web: mtpleasanttx.com