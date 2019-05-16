Multiple Hopkins County Agencies Hosting Full Scale Emergency Preparedness Exercise

Organizations from Hopkins County and surrounding areas will participate in a full-scale exercise taking place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 21, 2019. The exercise is being conducted in order to test and improve your community’s overall preparedness for an emergency event. The fictional exercise simulates a tornado that has impacted Hopkins County. Exercise participants will simulate emergency activities such as, but not limited to, response, search and rescue, treatment of acting victims, hazardous material identification and cleanup, and transporting acting victims. The incident is not real ; however, the response activities during the fictional exercise will be practiced in a manner that is as realistic as possible. Hopkins County Emergency Management, Sulphur Springs Emergency Management, Hopkins County Fire Department, Sulphur Springs Fire Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Sulphur Springs Police Department, Hopkins County EMS, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital of Sulphur Springs, SSISD, SSISD Police Department, Hopkins County Civic Center, Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 & 2, county volunteer fire departments, and Civil Air Patrol will be participating.

The areas where the exercise will take place will be clearly marked. For your safety, and in order to complete the exercise in a realistic environment, the exercise area will not be open to the public. We ask for your patience and support if the exercise disrupts your daily routine.

There are simple steps that Americans can take to prepare themselves and their loved ones for emergencies: be informed, make a plan, build a disaster supply kit, and get involved through opportunities that support community preparedness. By gathering supplies to meet basic needs, discussing what to do during an emergency with your family in advance, and being aware of the risks and appropriate actions, you will be better prepared for the unexpected and can help better prepare your community and the country. Please visit the website https://www.ready.gov or call the phone number1-800-BE-READY to learn more about preparedness activities.

We thank all area residents for their support of this important exercise. If you have any concerns or questions about the exercise, please contact Kristy Springfield at kspringfield@hopkinscountytx.org.