NETBIO AWARDS COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

By Paul Bailey

Sulphur Springs Lvestock Commission

Buyers, sellers and visitors attending the July 18 Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) cattle sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Auction had the opportunity to witness the presentation of four $1,000 college scholarships awarded to students majoring in agriculture.

The scholarships are given in the name of Jim Jacobs who was one of the organizers of NETBIO and served as director until his death. NETBIO was organized in 1998 to promote pre-conditioned stocker and feeder calf production and to hold sales offering producers the opportunity to sell their cattle in truckload lots. The sales are held seven times a year.

NETBIO CEO Dwyatt Bell presented the scholarships and introduced the recipients to the livestock sale audience.

Receiving the four scholarships were Hannah Wilson of Bagwell, a student Texas A&M University College of Medicine; Brynden Andrews of Como, a sophomore animal science major at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Also, Carson Hicks of Sulphur Springs who is a student at Texas A&M University-Commerce seeking a master’s degree in agricultural science. Hicks has been a customer of the NETBIO Pre-conditioned Calf and Yearling sale for several years. The final recipient of the Jim Jacobs Scholarship is Kelley Smith of Wylie, a sophomore at A&M University-Commerce where she is majoring in Agribusiness.

NETBIO awards these scholarships each year to young students from the Northeast Texas area that are interested in completing their degrees and returning to the area to practice their agriculture-related trades.

“We are proud of our young people and glad that through these scholarships, NETBIO can help them attain their dream,” said Bell.