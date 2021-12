A new COVID-19 antiviral pill will soon be available for American consumers. The FDA authorized the emergency use of Pfizer’s drug Paxlovid, the first prescription pill in the U.S. to treat COVID-19 without requiring an injection or an IV. In addition, Pfizer released the results of a 2,246-person study that showed Paxlovid reduced hospitalizations and deaths by almost 89% among high-risk adults when taken after COVID-19 symptoms first began.