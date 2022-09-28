New Covid Vaccine Guidelines

There’s a new Covid booster shot available, and it comes at a time when there are 50,000 new cases a day. Doctors say, if you’ve just recovered, now is “not” the time to roll up your sleeve. Dr. Bryan Alsip with the University of Texas Health System says that those who have recovered from Covid need to wait at least three months until they get a booster. That’s when the natural immunity starts to wane. This latest booster targets both the original strain of the virus and the highly contagious Omicron subvariants.