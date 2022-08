The Texas Health and Human Services Department has been awarded a two-year, $400,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It’s to ensure funds used in the SNAP or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program go only to those in need of them. HHSC’s Kelly Weldon says her agency has prevented more than $147 million in public funds from being misused since 2017. The federal grant period runs from now until August of 2024.