New Workforce Partnership Aims To Connect Job Seekers With High-impact Careers In Highway Construction

AUSTIN – There is a lot of road construction going on in Texas, creating some great employment prospects for job seekers. To help people find those careers, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Texas Asphalt Pavement Association (TXAPA), and the Associated General Contractors of Texas (AGC of Texas) have announced a joint workforce development partnership titled “I Built This.”

The “I Built This” initiative seeks to educate Texans about the abundance of available opportunities in the heavy highway construction industry and connect job seekers with companies through digital advertising and community events.

“Our mission is Connecting You With Texas,” said Jessica Butler, TxDOT’s director of Engineering and Safety Operations. “The best way to do that is to make sure available construction positions are filled so that projects are completed safely and on time.”

The career opportunities available in the Texas heavy highway construction industry are plentiful. These opportunities allow individuals to enter into well-paying, stable and rewarding careers.

“The highway heavy construction industry is one of the best-kept secrets in the state of Texas, and the ‘I Built This’ industry partnership seeks to raise awareness of the abundance of rewarding careers awaiting job seekers in our industry,” said Nathali Parker, a member of AGC of Texas and TXAPA and a driving force behind the industry partnership. “As an industry, we believe in creating a better, safer, more connected Texas. One of the best ways we can do this is by providing empowering careers to Texans.”

To learn more about the “I Built This” initiative, watch the promotional video and take the interactive quiz at www.webuildtexasroads. com.