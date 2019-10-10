NLCS Set Plus Football Preview in Today’s Sports Update

In Major League Baseball yesterday, fans were barely in their seats before the St. Louis Cardinals made history, scoring 10 runs in the first inning of their decisive Game 5 against the Braves. It’s the most runs scored in an inning in league division play history and is tied for the most in one inning in postseason history. And, the Cardinals continued the carnage with 3 more runs to advance with a 13-1 win. In the nightcap, the Washington Nationals got a Grand Slam from Howie Kendrick in the 10th inning to power past the Dodgers 7-3. The NLCS game one between the Nats and the Cards will be Friday at 8:08pm in St Louis at 8:08pm on TBS.

The American League Division series between Tampa Bay and Houston will be settled tonight at 6:07pm in Houston. The game is on FS1.

Hall of Fame basketball coach Jim Calhoun has been accused of sexual discrimination by a former associate athletic director at the University of Saint Joseph, the Division III school where Calhoun now works. Piscitelli’s attorneys say she was fired in June after complaining about the conduct of men in the athletic department, including the 77-year-old Calhoun, whom she alleges helped turn the department into “a boys club” after he was hired to form and coach the school’s men’s basketball team.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did more than help up a photographer that he accidentally knocked down on the sideline during Sunday’s 26-23 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson later direct messaged Shelley Lipton, a Pittsburgh-area photographer, to see if she was OK. Lipton later posted on Twitter a picture of Jackson stiff-arming T.J. Watt, which occurred seconds before Jackson ran into her. She was impressed by Jackson’s act of kindness. Great man,” Lipton posted on Twitter. “I hope his mom was watching

Coming up in High School Football this week:

Mt Pleasant heads to Marshall on KLAKE 97.7, Pleasant Grove visits Pittsburg on STAR Country 96.9, Paris is at Celina on 101.9 KBUS, Sulphur Springs will host Ennis on STAR Country 95.9, North Lamar is at Argyle on MIX 107.7….also, Mt Vernon will travel to Jefferson, Paul Pewitt is on the road at New Diana, Daingerfield is at Ore City, Gilmer will host Spring Hill and Hughes Springs is at Atlanta. Rivercrest is off.