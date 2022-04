Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be at least $454 million after nobody drew all six winning numbers on Monday night. But a couple of people won at least $1 million before taxes. Monday’s jackpot was an estimated $434.8 million, a significant spike from the initially projected $421 million. The winning numbers Monday were 12-18-20-39-61, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play was 2x.