Non-Profit Offers Free Computers to Struggling Students

A non-profit is setting up in Texas this week to hand out hundreds of free computers to families struggling to make ends meet during the COVID pandemic. The non-profit Comp-U-Dopt will hand out 400 free computers with two years of WI-FI and tech support. Chief executive Megan Steckly says they can help kids keep connected for online learning. She says parents can also look for jobs and apply for social services.

Comp-U-Dopt® was founded in 2007 by Jonathan Osha, with the belief that every child deserves equal access to education and opportunity. He realized that the life cycle of a computer in a corporate environment is typically less than three years. Usually sent to landfill or shelved, these lightly used tools can become a dream come true for a young learner ready to broaden their skills and knowledge, as well as an opportunity to demonstrate good environmental stewardship by our partner organizations. Since then we have grown our service offerings to include high quality, hands-on, project-based after school programming that aligns with high demand careers and equip students with the skills needed for jobs today and tomorrow.