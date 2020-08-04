" /> Non-Profit Offers Free Computers to Struggling Students – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header
North Texas Paving Group Header
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Mark Patrick Header Virtual 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice

Non-Profit Offers Free Computers to Struggling Students

39 mins ago

 

A non-profit is setting up in Texas this week to hand out hundreds of free computers to families struggling to make ends meet during the COVID pandemic. The non-profit Comp-U-Dopt will hand out 400 free computers with two years of WI-FI and tech support. Chief executive Megan Steckly says they can help kids keep connected for online learning. She says parents can also look for jobs and apply for social services.

Comp-U-Dopt® was founded in 2007 by Jonathan Osha, with the belief that every child deserves equal access to education and opportunity. He realized that the life cycle of a computer in a corporate environment is typically less than three years. Usually sent to landfill or shelved, these lightly used tools can become a dream come true for a young learner ready to broaden their skills and knowledge, as well as an opportunity to demonstrate good environmental stewardship by our partner organizations. Since then we have grown our service offerings to include high quality, hands-on, project-based after school programming that aligns with high demand careers and equip students with the skills needed for jobs today and tomorrow.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     