North Lamar Claims Regional Science Fair Medals

Del Toro top category winner

Six students at Stone Middle School brought home medals after competing against 299 science projects from 27 school districts at the Region 8 ESC Regional Science Fair on February 13.

Competing and placing in their categories were eighth-graders Emeline Del Toro and Joy Greenwell. Del Toro placed first in the Chemical/Physical category with her project Can Athletes Legally Cheat their Way to Victory? Greenwell placed third in the Behavioral/Biological category with her project Grow to the Light.

Seventh graders bringing home ribbons were second-place winner Roselyn Spencer who competed in the Behavioral/Biological category with her project Do Plans Need More Personal Space? Amberlee Freelan placed fifth in the Chemical/Physical category with her project Drink More Milk.

Two students from sixth grade brought home third place ribbons. Carter Sullivan competed in the Chemical/Physical category with his project What Household Cleaners are the Most Effective at Killing Bacteria? Rory Stewart entered the Inventions category, which comprised of fourth through eighth-grader entries and placed third overall with her project Pond Water Purifier.