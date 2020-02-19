" /> North Lamar Claims Regional Science Fair Medals – EastTexasRadio.com
North Lamar Claims Regional Science Fair Medals

9 hours ago

Del Toro top category winner

Six students at Stone Middle School brought home medals after competing against 299 science projects from 27 school districts at the Region 8 ESC Regional Science Fair on February 13.

Competing and placing in their categories were eighth-graders Emeline Del Toro and Joy Greenwell. Del Toro placed first in the Chemical/Physical category with her project Can Athletes Legally Cheat their Way to Victory?  Greenwell placed third in the Behavioral/Biological category with her project Grow to the Light.

Seventh graders bringing home ribbons were second-place winner Roselyn Spencer who competed in the Behavioral/Biological category with her project Do Plans Need More Personal Space? Amberlee Freelan placed fifth in the Chemical/Physical category with her project Drink More Milk.

Two students from sixth grade brought home third place ribbons. Carter Sullivan competed in the Chemical/Physical category with his project What Household Cleaners are the Most Effective at Killing Bacteria?  Rory Stewart entered the Inventions category, which comprised of fourth through eighth-grader entries and placed third overall with her project Pond Water Purifier.

