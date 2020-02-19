" /> What’s Ahead This Weekend Around Paris – EastTexasRadio.com
What’s Ahead This Weekend Around Paris

8 hours ago

Saturday, Feb. 22, it’s the Fifth Annual Iron Elite Celebration at Paris Harley Davidson 11:00 am until 3:00 pm with live music from Mix Society Band 12:00 until 3:00 pm.

• Free Fish Fry: Noon til gone

• Harlem Nights Paris Beer Garden: 11:00 am until 3:00 pm

• Bike Show: All Makes & Models Welcome! Also Carter BloodCare will be there with Blood Mobile. Give Life!

The Annual NAACP Banquet will be held Saturday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Love Civic Center in Paris. Charles E Fulbright, Jr., Pastor of Eastland Church of Christ in Fort Worth, is the featured speaker. For tickets, contact any NAACP member or call 903-517-2388.

The Chicota Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual chili supper and auction from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm Saturday at the Chicota Community Center. The menu includes chili, hotdogs, desserts, and more. For more information, or to donate an auction item, call 903-517-7150.

Saturday, February 22, it’s the Delta Hope House Chili/Stew Dinner Fundraiser for the Delta County Food Pantry. It is at the Cooper Civic Center from 4:30 pm until 6:00 pm with live and silent auctions and tons of door prizes. A $5 donation includes your meal, drink, and dessert. 

