North Lamar ISD Annual Report On Agenda For Public Hearing

Full 2018-2019 report to be posted on NL website

North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing to discuss the 2018-2019 Texas Annual Performance Report (TAPR) at the regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday, March 16 at 6:00 pm in the NLISD Administration Building.

Texas Education Code (TEC) §39.306, requires each district’s board of trustees to publish an annual report that includes the PDF TAPR, campus performance objectives, district accreditation status and any distinction designations awarded, the district’s current special education compliance status, information on violent or criminal incidents and prevention policies, information on the performance of the previous year’s graduates in their first year of college, as reported by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB), and any supplemental information.

Each district’s board of trustees must hold a public hearing to discuss the district’s annual report within 90 days of receiving the PDF TAPR. This year’s TAPR release date coincided with the start of winter break making the 90-day count begin on January 7, 2020, the first day the district returned from winter break. Within two weeks following the public meeting, each district must widely publish its annual report, including posting it on the district website and other public places.