Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Brian Chace Bass was arrested Tuesday in Hopkins County. He’s charged with Violating his Probation for the Manufacture or Delivery of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance.

Deputies arrested Julian Medina-Montgomery for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He’s also charged with Fraudulent Use and Possession of Identifying Information. At last report, he was in the Hopkins County Jail.

Allen Palmas was arrested Tuesday in Hopkins County. Deputies charged him on a warrant with Violating his Probation for Felony Money Laundering of more than $3,000 but less than $20,000.