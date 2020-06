Photo Released by DPS

Gainesville Police is now saying the body of four-month-old Lyrik Brown was found inside a car in the Red River on I-35. She had been missing since Monday night when Jeremy Brown allegedly got into a fight with the girl’s mother and drove off. They discovered his car submerged in the water, and he was pulled out and taken into custody. They found the little girl’s body inside after they pulled the vehicle from the river.