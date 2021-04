A K-9 officer was killed Monday morning in North Texas. Balch Springs police were called to a robbery just after 2 a-m. They say the suspects were armed and sped off, leading to a chase into Dallas and then Mesquite. Mesquite police used spike strips to stop the car, and the suspects ran into the woods. Police used K-9 officer “Cosmo” to track them. They found and arrested those suspects, but Kozmo was killed. A memorial for Kozmo is being planned.

