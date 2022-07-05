North Texas Kidnapping Suspect At Large

Police from throughout the area are searching for a 20-year-old Garland man accused of kidnapping his 17-year-old girlfriend. Witnesses saw the girl being dragged against her will into a pickup truck and an Amber Alert was issued. The girl was later found safe Sunday morning, but the suspect, David Maldonado remains at large.
