North East Texas Choral Society proudly presents its 25th Anniversary Christmas concert entitled “Silver Bells.” Concert dates are Saturday, December 3, at 7:00 pm and Sunday, December 4, at 2:00 pm in the SSHS Auditorium. So get your Christmas season started with this beautiful concert featuring ninety voices from the surrounding area. Tickets are available from singers, the local banks in Sulphur Springs, and online at www.singerscount.org/shop.

22NETCS-SilverBells-11×17