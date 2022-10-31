Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 31)

Markeith Dontrele Perkins

At 12:11 Sunday afternoon, Paris Police responded to the 600-block of Bonham about a disturbance. Officers located a 43-year-old male bleeding from his head. The victim reported being in an altercation with Markeith Dontrele Perkins, 31. The victim said that he had allowed Perkins to move into his residence the day before, and during this altercation, Perkins had struck him several times with a baseball bat. Perkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon of a household member. Perkins is in the Lamar County Jail.

Last Friday morning at 7:54, owners reported a residence burglarized in the 800-block of NE 33. Someone entered the garage from possibly the back door, stole two bicycles, and left the garage door open. The incident is under investigation.

Saturday morning at 1:52, Paris Police met with the victim of an aggravated assault. They reported that they got into a confrontation with a nephew in the 3700-block of Castlegate Dr. The 25-year-old nephew intentionally drove his vehicle into the victim’s vehicle. The victim left the scene due to fear of further violence. There were no injuries, and they have not located the nephew. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police worked a residential burglary in the 300-block NE 25th Saturday at 9:20 pm. Sometime between 4:00 am and before police arrived, someone had broken a window on the back of the residence. The only item missing was a ring in a jewelry box that had been sitting on the window sill of the broken window. The incident is under investigation.

Another residential burglary occurred in the 2700-block of SE 3rd, reported at 10:21 pm Saturday. They placed a camera in the home after the passing of a family member who lived alone because someone had rummaged through the property. On this date, the only item missing was the camera on top of the refrigerator. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to shots fired in the 1300-block of W. Austin Saturday night at 11:25. The four victims reported that a white Chevrolet Impala drove by the residence and fired four rounds in their direction. Neighbors said there had been a fight in the street before the shots. There were no injuries.

Paris Police responded to 235 calls for service and arrested seven people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Oct 30).