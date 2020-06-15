Northeast Texas Public Health District COVID 19 Facebook Statement

The uptick of new cases of COVID-19 are not just coming from the traditional hot spots such meatpacking plants, jails, and nursing homes. NET Health’s contact tracing activities have identified new cases related to the normal aspects of daily life, such as parties, fitness sessions, retail outlets, and funerals

“I can’t necessarily say I’m surprised,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Public Health knows that the virus is still out there but because things are opening up, there’s the misconception that maybe the coronavirus has gone away.”