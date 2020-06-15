Northeast Texas Public Health District COVID 19 Facebook Statement

The uptick of new cases of COVID-19 are not just coming from the traditional hot spots such meatpacking plants, jails, and nursing homes. NET Health’s contact tracing activities have identified new cases related to the normal aspects of daily life, such as parties, fitness sessions, retail outlets, and funerals
“I can’t necessarily say I’m surprised,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Public Health knows that the virus is still out there but because things are opening up, there’s the misconception that maybe the coronavirus has gone away.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci was recently interviewed by CNN and he referenced a COVID-19 study performed by a team of five researchers from the Texas A&M University, the University of Texas, the University of California, San Diego, and the California Institute of Technology.
The conclusion of the study that was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) is that social distancing by itself was insufficient to control the spread but that wearing face masks while in public corresponded to the most effective means to prevent COVID-19 transmission.
The inexpensive practice of wearing face masks, combined with social distancing, quarantine of sick individuals, and contact tracing, are the most successful tactics to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.
