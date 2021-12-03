NTCC Receives Two Mustangs

This week, the Carroll Shelby Automotive Program at Northeast Texas Community College added two “new” Mustangs to its stable. On Monday, they took delivery of a pair of 1968 Shelbys donated by Barry Smith of Legendary GT in Blair County, Pennsylvania. Though both the same model year and convertibles, one is a GT350 (white) and the other a GT 500KR (black).

The beautifully-restored vehicles will remain on campus as part of the Shelby collection for a limited time. Later, NTCC will auction them off with Barrett-Jackson for student scholarships and internships.

“We are so grateful to Barry Smith for this very generous donation. They are beautiful vehicles that would make any collector proud. It is an excellent example of how the Shelby legacy continues to impact our college in positive ways,” Dr. Jonathan McCullough, Executive Vice President for Advancement, said.

The new vehicles will join the “Last Shelby,” purchased for NTCC by Carroll Shelby himself in 2011. The green 1968 Shelby GT350H was the last vehicle Shelby ever personally bought.

For more information about the Shelby Automotive Program, visit www.shelbyautotech.com. In addition, those interested in viewing the Shelby collection are welcome to contact program director Ron Luellen at 903-434-8159 or rluellen@ntcc.edu.