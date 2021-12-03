Friday’s Sports

PISD AD Ritchie Pinckard

NFL

Thursday

Dallas (8-4) 27 – Saints (5-7) 17

Not shabby for Dan Quinn. He filled in for Mike McCarthy as acting head coach for the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night. CeeDee Lamb had 122 yards from scrimmage. Tony Pollard ripped off a 58-yard touchdown run, and the Dallas defense produced a drive-stalling sack and three interceptions in the fourth quarter of a 27-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. The Cowboys visit Washington, and the Saints are at the New York Jets on Dec. 12.

Sunday

Colts (6-6) at Texans (2-9) Noon CBS

NBA

Thursday

Grizzlies (12-10) 152 – Oklahoma City (6-16) 79

Spurs (7-13) 114 – Trail Blazers (11-12) 83

Friday

Orlando at Houston 7:00 pm

New Orleans at Dallas 7:30 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (12-7-2) 3 – Blue Jackets (12-9-0) 2

Monday

Arizona at Dallas 7:30 pm

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field is the site for the showdown between the Gilmer Buckeyes and The Pleasant Grove Hawks. The 12-1 Buckeyes are walking onto the field because of their strong defense that loves forcing turnovers. But, amazingly, that defense gives the ball back to one of the most explosive offenses in the state. The Buckeyes and Hawks rematch will take place this Friday in Mount Pleasant, as Gilmer looks to take another step toward getting back to the state championship game.

Speaking of Mt Pleasant, The Tiger’s AD and Head Football Coach, Ritchie Pinckard, will now oversee all sports programs as the Athletic Director only. MPISD is currently looking for a new head football coach.

Football

Friday

5A DII

Texas High vs. Crosby at Lufkin Martin Fri 7:30 pm

Lovejoy vs. South Oak Cliff at Frisco Ford Sat 2:30 pm

4A DI

TY Chapel Hill vs. Little Cypress at Cypress Cy Fair Fri 7:30 pm

Stephenville vs. Melissa at Bedford Fri 7:30 pm

4ADII

China Spring vs. West Orange at Tomball Fri 7:00 pm

Celina vs. Aubrey at Denton Apogee Fri 7:30 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Gilmer at Mt Pleasant Fri 7:00 pm

3A DI

Brock 49 – Whitesboro 14 Final at Arlington Globe Thu

Mt Vernon vs. West at Frisco Ford Ct Fri 7:00 pm KALK 97.7

3A DII

Daingerfield vs. Waskom at SFA Fri 7:00 pm

Holliday vs. Gunter at Justin NW Fri 7:00 pm

2A DI

Timpson vs. Centerville at Jacksonville Fri 7:00 pm