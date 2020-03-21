NTCC Statement On COVID-19

On Wednesday, Northeast Texas Community College announced it would extend spring break by one week for students due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. While college operations will resume in a limited capacity on Monday, March 23, the campus will remain closed to the public. Plans are in the works to move most courses online for the remainder of the semester.

“This is a rapidly-changing situation, and we are adjusting our plan as new information becomes available. While ensuring that instruction continues with minimal disruption is very important, our top priority lies in the health and safety of our students and employees,” Dr. Ron Clinton, NTCC President, said.

Canceled are all previously scheduled events and activities for the NTCC Main Campus, Whatley Center, and outreach centers until further notice. In compliance with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order that was released Thursday, the college will strictly limit people gathering on campus.

“It is up to all of us to do our part to practice social distancing and help flatten the curve of COVID-19,” Clinton said. “We know this is a confusing and challenging time for everyone, but NTCC remains committed to serving our students and community both during and after this crisis.”

For the latest updated information about NTCC’s response to the COVID-19 situation, visit www.ntcc.edu.